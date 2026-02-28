Sub 49 Radio with Tony H

Welcome back to Sub 49 Radio, exclusively on c895, the world’s longest-running dance music radio station. This week the show will feature local legend, Tony H!

Tony H is a Pacific Northwest staple and one of the hottest talents in the region. Known for his dynamic productions and high-energy DJ sets, he has built a strong reputation both locally and beyond. His sound consistently bridges underground credibility with dancefloor impact, making him a standout name in the PNW scene.

Tony has also released with Sub 49 Records twice, most recently in 2023 with his EP “Now or Later.” Beyond the music, he’s been a longtime friend and supporter of ours, and we’re thrilled to have him featured on the show.

We’re looking forward to showcasing his mix and continuing to highlight the depth of talent coming out of the Pacific Northwest!

Please enjoy responsibly, and thank you for being a part of Sub 49 Worldwide!

How to Listen

Sub49 Radio rotates every other week at 8pm with ‘Color Theory’, you can listen to the show this Sunday night and again on 1/18 at 8pm on your radio in the Puget Sound, on our free app (download it here!) or right here on our website by clicking ‘Listen’! Catch the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs at c895.org/OnDemand!