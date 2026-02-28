Specialty ShowsSub 49 Radio

Sub 49 Radio with Tony H

Harmony Soleil
February 27, 2026
2 min read
Cover art for Sub 49 Radio features "C89.5FM" and "Episode 010" with "Tony H" in bold letters. A smiling person wearing glasses stands in the center, wearing a two-toned shirt and cap. The background is dark with abstract designs.

Welcome back to Sub 49 Radio, exclusively on c895, the world’s longest-running dance music radio station. This week the show will feature local legend, Tony H!

Tony H is a Pacific Northwest staple and one of the hottest talents in the region. Known for his dynamic productions and high-energy DJ sets, he has built a strong reputation both locally and beyond. His sound consistently bridges underground credibility with dancefloor impact, making him a standout name in the PNW scene.

Tony has also released with Sub 49 Records twice, most recently in 2023 with his EP “Now or Later.” Beyond the music, he’s been a longtime friend and supporter of ours, and we’re thrilled to have him featured on the show.

We’re looking forward to showcasing his mix and continuing to highlight the depth of talent coming out of the Pacific Northwest!

Please enjoy responsibly, and thank you for being a part of  Sub 49 Worldwide!

How to Listen

Sub49 Radio rotates every other week at 8pm with ‘Color Theory’, you can listen to the show this Sunday night and again on 1/18 at 8pm on your radio in the Puget Sound, on our free app (download it here!) or right here on our website by clicking ‘Listen’! Catch the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs at c895.org/OnDemand!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A stylized illustration of an orange padlock on a black background with the text "THE LOCKDOWN" next to it. The design includes a textured effect on the lock and text.
Specialty ShowsThe Lockdown

The Lockdown Playlist 2-21-26

Every Saturday night at 1am, we are in the mix with the Lockdown in the mix with Justin Dohman! This week’s show features brand new tracks from Ewan McVicar, Armand Van Helden, Mark Knight & D. Ramirez. Catch the show on demand for the...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu