K-Plus This Week!

Get ready to turn up the volume, because c895’s K-Plus brought a high-energy mix this week that bridged the gap between massive stadium anthems and deep-cut smooth vibes!

From the powerhouse energy of BTS and a brand new tune from BLACKPINK to the futuristic sounds of aespa (featuring Anderson .Paak!), we’re diving deep into the K-Pop universe! Whether you’re here for the soulful solo tracks from V, Jimin, and Jungkook, the bold visuals of XG, or the irresistible grooves of Wonho, this lineup is pure gold.

Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!

Not Today – BTS

GO – BLACKPINK

Blackhole – IVE

TicTic – NMIXX

Key Chain – aespa Anderson Paak

Big Girls Don’t Cry – ENHYPEN

Tiny Light – SEVENTEEN

Never Losing – DK

Don’t Say You Love Me – JIN

WHO – JIMIN

Somebody – JUNGKOOK

Strange – AgustD RM

Close – WONHO

What Would You Do – WONHO

Rock The Boat – XG

Bloom Hour – WJSN

Slow Dancing – V

Hug Me – V JHOPE

Take Two – BTS

Listen to the show now HERE!