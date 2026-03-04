K-Plus This Week!

K-PlusSpecialty Shows

Harmony Soleil
March 3, 2026
Get ready to turn up the volume, because c895’s K-Plus brought a high-energy mix this week that bridged the gap between massive stadium anthems and deep-cut smooth vibes!

From the powerhouse energy of BTS and a brand new tune from BLACKPINK to the futuristic sounds of aespa (featuring Anderson .Paak!), we’re diving deep into the K-Pop universe! Whether you’re here for the soulful solo tracks from V, Jimin, and Jungkook, the bold visuals of XG, or the irresistible grooves of Wonho, this lineup is pure gold.

Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!

Not Today – BTS

GO – BLACKPINK

Blackhole – IVE 

TicTic – NMIXX

Key Chain – aespa Anderson Paak 

Big Girls Don’t Cry – ENHYPEN

Tiny Light – SEVENTEEN 

Never Losing – DK 

Don’t Say You Love Me – JIN

WHO – JIMIN

Somebody – JUNGKOOK

Strange – AgustD RM

Close – WONHO 

What Would You Do – WONHO

Rock The Boat – XG 

Bloom Hour – WJSN 

Slow Dancing – V 

Hug Me – V JHOPE

Take Two – BTS 

Listen to the show now HERE!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

