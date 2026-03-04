K-Plus This Week!

Get ready to turn up the volume, because c895’s K-Plus brought a high-energy mix this week that bridged the gap between massive stadium anthems and deep-cut smooth vibes!
From the powerhouse energy of BTS and a brand new tune from BLACKPINK to the futuristic sounds of aespa (featuring Anderson .Paak!), we’re diving deep into the K-Pop universe! Whether you’re here for the soulful solo tracks from V, Jimin, and Jungkook, the bold visuals of XG, or the irresistible grooves of Wonho, this lineup is pure gold.
Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!
Not Today – BTS
GO – BLACKPINK
Blackhole – IVE
TicTic – NMIXX
Key Chain – aespa Anderson Paak
Big Girls Don’t Cry – ENHYPEN
Tiny Light – SEVENTEEN
Never Losing – DK
Don’t Say You Love Me – JIN
WHO – JIMIN
Somebody – JUNGKOOK
Strange – AgustD RM
Close – WONHO
What Would You Do – WONHO
Rock The Boat – XG
Bloom Hour – WJSN
Slow Dancing – V
Hug Me – V JHOPE
Take Two – BTS
