Color Theory Episode 31: March 8th, 2026

Harmony Soleil
March 8, 2026
Colorful digital artwork promoting "Color Theory," an event hosted by Afterglow with Madlon. The image features a vibrant rainbow spectrum with abstract geometric elements. Text includes the date, March 8, 2026, and time, 8-10 PM Pacific Sunday, along with the phrase, "A two-hour journey through the vibrant spectrum of melodic dance music." Episode 31 and C895 are noted.
Happy International Women’s Day! Episode 31 of Color Theory includes music from Eli & Fur, LEVEL UP, Pretty Pink, Skellytn, Qrion, Samantha James, Madlon (your host) and more. Both the Favorite Pastel and Favorite Color features come from fantastic underground producers – if you haven’t heard of them yet, we’re so happy to change that.

Favorite Pastel: Always – Elle Jae
Favorite Color: limerence – edamame

Favorite Pastel: Always – Elle Jae
Favorite Color: limerence – edamame

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, January 25th, 2026 at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

 

 

 

 

 

 

HOUR 1

Summer Haze Late Night Alumni Mix – Samantha James
Waves Of Time (Original Mix) – N-sKing
Rewinded (Original Mix) – Abstract Vision & Hydro Poison
Horizon (Original Mix) – somyu & Parallel Windows
Strange – Eli & Fur
Go On – Massane & Qrion
Miss You The Element MT Remix Edit – Pretty Pink & Dan Soleil
Gridsand (Madlon Remix) – Drawbird
Fine Day – Pretty Pink
Off The Road (Original Mix) – Martin Graff
Always – Elle Jae favorite pastel
Never Alone – Jason Ross feat Dia Frampton
Happy Where We Are (ilan Bluestone Remix) – Tritonal, Dylan Matthew, Au5
Surrender Bebi Remix – Flux Pavilion – Surrender feat. Next To Neon & A:M
The Good Die Young (feat. Joshua Luke) – Solomon France

HOUR 2

Escape – Bowers & Bidwell
Into The Light – Nico Cranxx
Paradise – Kenny McAuley
fall in love again – W&W & Blair
Wake Up – Trivecta, STAR SEED, Roniit
Digital Realm – Skellytn
you broke my heart (Kompany and PhaseOne Remix) – kobzx2z, Myla
Take Me Down Ft Casey Cook – yetep
Heartbreak – Levity
What’s it All For – Somna, Luma
Point Of No Return – Abandoned & STAR SEED
Wilderness feat KC – MitiS
AFB1 – Excision and Subtronics
Pop Off – Griz & Levity
The Other Side – LEVEL UP
Euphoria – Deadcrow and Caster
limerence – edamami fav color

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

