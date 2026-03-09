Color Theory Episode 31: March 8th, 2026

Happy International Women’s Day! Episode 31 of Color Theory includes music from Eli & Fur, LEVEL UP, Pretty Pink, Skellytn, Qrion, Samantha James, Madlon (your host) and more. Both the Favorite Pastel and Favorite Color features come from fantastic underground producers – if you haven’t heard of them yet, we’re so happy to change that.

HOUR 1

Summer Haze Late Night Alumni Mix – Samantha James Waves Of Time (Original Mix) – N-sKing Rewinded (Original Mix) – Abstract Vision & Hydro Poison Horizon (Original Mix) – somyu & Parallel Windows Strange – Eli & Fur Go On – Massane & Qrion Miss You The Element MT Remix Edit – Pretty Pink & Dan Soleil Gridsand (Madlon Remix) – Drawbird Fine Day – Pretty Pink Off The Road (Original Mix) – Martin Graff Always – Elle Jae favorite pastel Never Alone – Jason Ross feat Dia Frampton Happy Where We Are (ilan Bluestone Remix) – Tritonal, Dylan Matthew, Au5 Surrender Bebi Remix – Flux Pavilion – Surrender feat. Next To Neon & A:M The Good Die Young (feat. Joshua Luke) – Solomon France

HOUR 2