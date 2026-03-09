Color Theory Episode 31: March 8th, 2026

Favorite Pastel: Always – Elle Jae
Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, January 25th, 2026 at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!
Thanks for listening!
HOUR 1
|Summer Haze Late Night Alumni Mix – Samantha James
|Waves Of Time (Original Mix) – N-sKing
|Rewinded (Original Mix) – Abstract Vision & Hydro Poison
|Horizon (Original Mix) – somyu & Parallel Windows
|Strange – Eli & Fur
|Go On – Massane & Qrion
|Miss You The Element MT Remix Edit – Pretty Pink & Dan Soleil
|Gridsand (Madlon Remix) – Drawbird
|Fine Day – Pretty Pink
|Off The Road (Original Mix) – Martin Graff
|Always – Elle Jae
|favorite pastel
|Never Alone – Jason Ross feat Dia Frampton
|Happy Where We Are (ilan Bluestone Remix) – Tritonal, Dylan Matthew, Au5
|Surrender Bebi Remix – Flux Pavilion – Surrender feat. Next To Neon & A:M
|The Good Die Young (feat. Joshua Luke) – Solomon France
HOUR 2
|Escape – Bowers & Bidwell
|Into The Light – Nico Cranxx
|Paradise – Kenny McAuley
|fall in love again – W&W & Blair
|Wake Up – Trivecta, STAR SEED, Roniit
|Digital Realm – Skellytn
|you broke my heart (Kompany and PhaseOne Remix) – kobzx2z, Myla
|Take Me Down Ft Casey Cook – yetep
|Heartbreak – Levity
|What’s it All For – Somna, Luma
|Point Of No Return – Abandoned & STAR SEED
|Wilderness feat KC – MitiS
|AFB1 – Excision and Subtronics
|Pop Off – Griz & Levity
|The Other Side – LEVEL UP
|Euphoria – Deadcrow and Caster
|limerence – edamami
|fav color
