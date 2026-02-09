Color Theory Episode 29: February 8th, 2026

This week episode 29 of Color Theory featured music from Eli & Fur, 12th Planet, Moore Kismet, SIPPY, Farius, LTN, No/Me, and many more. Genres from melodic house & techno plus some breaks and lowkey bass in the 1st hour to dubstep, hard dance, psytrance and drum & bass in the 2nd!

Favorite pastel: AIR (Discognition Remix) – Eli & Fur

Favorite color: Run – Softest Chyl & Softest Hard

Curious about what you heard on 'Color Theory'? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, January 25th, 2026 at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!

Thanks for listening

HOUR 1

backseat – carlay Getsumei – Nora Van Elken My Sunshine (Original Mix) – PRMGH pres. Mag Thanra & Nothing But Hope Shores (Club Mix) – Estiva Dont Let Go (Mhammed El Alami Remix) – Martnello Incrust – 8Kays Light Sound Form – Au5 AIR (Discognition Remix) – Eli & Fur fav pastel Where I Wanna Be – Last Heroes, RUNN Perseverance – Mike Saint-Jules Utopia (Korolova Remix) – Joris Voorn x Goodboys Wide Awake – SIPPY & No/Me I Hear No More – Lumine & Gino Ingrosso Too Close, Too Far (Original Mix) – Mhammed El Alami & H4lo Silhouette – Derek Vo & Wisner Tense – Farius

HOUR 2