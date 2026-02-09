Color Theory Episode 29: February 8th, 2026

This week episode 29 of Color Theory featured music from Eli & Fur, 12th Planet, Moore Kismet, SIPPY, Farius, LTN, No/Me, and many more. Genres from melodic house & techno plus some breaks and lowkey bass in the 1st hour to dubstep, hard dance, psytrance and drum & bass in the 2nd!
Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, January 25th, 2026 at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!
Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!
HOUR 1
|backseat – carlay
|Getsumei – Nora Van Elken
|My Sunshine (Original Mix) – PRMGH pres. Mag Thanra & Nothing But Hope
|Shores (Club Mix) – Estiva
|Dont Let Go (Mhammed El Alami Remix) – Martnello
|Incrust – 8Kays
|Light Sound Form – Au5
|AIR (Discognition Remix) – Eli & Fur
|fav pastel
|Where I Wanna Be – Last Heroes, RUNN
|Perseverance – Mike Saint-Jules
|Utopia (Korolova Remix) – Joris Voorn x Goodboys
|Wide Awake – SIPPY & No/Me
|I Hear No More – Lumine & Gino Ingrosso
|Too Close, Too Far (Original Mix) – Mhammed El Alami & H4lo
|Silhouette – Derek Vo & Wisner
|Tense – Farius
HOUR 2
|RAINBOWFHISH – Moore Kismet
|In Too Deep – sibz
|Lost Found – Alison Wonderland, MEMBA
|Inok (Original Mix) – Flegma & Relativ
|Goodnight – STAR SEED
|No Mercy – HVDES & Hostage Situation
|LIFE DEATH (aquabass remix) – REZZ, Deathpact
|Speed Racer (Original Mix) – LTN & Kaell
|Emergence (Blanke Flip) – Sleep Token
|Conduit – 12th Planet
|MEDICINE – sibz
|Stars (Luke Anders Remix) – Farius, London Thor
|Illuminate – Ace Aura & AMIDY
|FREE – SLANDER, NGHTMRE, ZOHARA
|The Light – Kaidro & Micah Martin
|DANCE X LIFE – SAYMYNAME
|Run – Softest Chyl & Softest Hard
|fav color
|Machine Genesis – Skellytn
