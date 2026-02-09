Uncategorized

Color Theory Episode 29: February 8th, 2026

Harmony Soleil
February 8, 2026
2 min read
A colorful circle with the words "Color Theory"

This week episode 29 of Color Theory featured music from Eli & Fur, 12th Planet, Moore Kismet, SIPPY, Farius, LTN, No/Me, and many more. Genres from melodic house & techno plus some breaks and lowkey bass in the 1st hour to dubstep, hard dance, psytrance and drum & bass in the 2nd!

Favorite pastel: AIR (Discognition Remix) – Eli & Fur
Favorite color: Run – Softest Chyl & Softest Hard

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!

A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, January 25th, 2026 at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

 

 

 

 

 

 

HOUR 1

backseat – carlay
Getsumei – Nora Van Elken
My Sunshine (Original Mix) – PRMGH pres. Mag Thanra & Nothing But Hope
Shores (Club Mix) – Estiva
Dont Let Go (Mhammed El Alami Remix) – Martnello
Incrust – 8Kays
Light Sound Form – Au5
AIR (Discognition Remix) – Eli & Fur fav pastel
Where I Wanna Be – Last Heroes, RUNN
Perseverance – Mike Saint-Jules
Utopia (Korolova Remix) – Joris Voorn x Goodboys
Wide Awake – SIPPY & No/Me
I Hear No More – Lumine & Gino Ingrosso
Too Close, Too Far (Original Mix) – Mhammed El Alami & H4lo
Silhouette – Derek Vo & Wisner
Tense – Farius

HOUR 2

RAINBOWFHISH – Moore Kismet
In Too Deep – sibz
Lost Found – Alison Wonderland, MEMBA
Inok (Original Mix) – Flegma & Relativ
Goodnight – STAR SEED
No Mercy – HVDES & Hostage Situation
LIFE DEATH (aquabass remix) – REZZ, Deathpact
Speed Racer (Original Mix) – LTN & Kaell
Emergence (Blanke Flip) – Sleep Token
Conduit – 12th Planet
MEDICINE – sibz
Stars (Luke Anders Remix) – Farius, London Thor
Illuminate – Ace Aura & AMIDY
FREE – SLANDER, NGHTMRE, ZOHARA
The Light – Kaidro & Micah Martin
DANCE X LIFE – SAYMYNAME
Run – Softest Chyl & Softest Hard fav color
Machine Genesis – Skellytn

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A female DJ with her hands in the air and the words "See her Be her 2026 Take Over Contest"
Uncategorized

See Her Be Her DJ Take Over

Do you think you can own the decks? On March 7th, we’re taking over the Living Room at W Seattle and celebrating the night before SEE HER BE HER by stacking the decks with up and up coming talent from 9-midnight! Do you think you got it? Get your...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu