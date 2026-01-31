The Vortex – Saturday January 31st, 2026

This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with the monthly Not The Only Universe take over happening with Kinjo in the mix for the first hour, followed by Derrick Deep taking over for the rest of the show.
Catch it all across three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
Hour 1 – Not The Only the Universe – Kinjo
Hour 2 & 3 – Derrick Deep
Add comment