The Vortex – Saturday January 31st, 2026

Harmony Soleil
January 31, 2026
A promotional image for an underground dance music event called "The Vortex." It occurs every Saturday from 9 PM to 12 AM on c89.5FM. Featured artists are Kinjo and Derrick Deep. The background has a swirling, dark cosmic design, and the date 01.31.2026 is prominent. The image also mentions an album "Not the Only Universe" by Rhizome Records.
This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with the monthly Not The Only Universe take over happening with Kinjo in the mix for the first hour, followed by Derrick Deep taking over for the rest of the show.
 
Catch it all across three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
 
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
Hour 1 – Not The Only the Universe – Kinjo
Hour 2 & 3 – Derrick Deep
Promotional artwork for 'The Vortex C89.5 FM' radio show hosted by Derrick Deep. Features an astronaut walking on a rocky terrain, carrying a briefcase with a swirling colorful galaxy above and a vinyl record and record player in the foreground.

