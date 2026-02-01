See Her Be Her 2026 Is Here!

Electronic music has always been about breaking barriers, but the voices behind the decks and the boards haven’t always been heard equally. That’s why MMBASSY and c895 are proud to present See Her Be Her: a 12-hour takeover of the W Seattle dedicated to the women, non-binary, and gender-diverse creators driving the industry forward, happening on March 7th, 2026!

Whether you’re an aspiring producer, a seasoned club-goer, or someone who just loves a great beat, this is your invitation to connect, learn, and dance.

Success in the music industry isn’t just about the tracks you drop; it’s about the hurdles you clear. Join us for a series of inspiring panels featuring industry leaders who have navigated the complexities of the electronic world. They’ll be sharing their stories, discussing the challenges they’ve faced, and offering a roadmap for the next generation of women in music.

Ready to level up your skills? Our hands-on workshops offer a tactile way to grow. From technical production tips to the business side of the scene, these sessions are designed to foster innovation and help you find your unique voice in a crowded industry.

What would a celebration of music be without the music itself? All day we are turning up the volume with a non-stop lineup of incredible women DJs. And this year we are proud to welcome DJ and producer, Bexxie as the headliner for our evening of music happening exclusively in the Living Room at W Seattle!

Get your tickets for See Her Be Her 2026 now with Early Bird Pricing (until February 7th)!

Event Details

When: Saturday, March 7th, 2026, 12 PM – 12 AM

Where: W Seattle | 1112 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

Presented by: MMBASSY and c895

The full schedule is coming soon! Mark your calendars and prepare to be inspired. This is more than an event—it’s a movement. Come out to network, support the women behind the decks, and see exactly who the future of electronic music looks like.