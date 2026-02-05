c895 Mornings with Drew Bailey Adds a New Day!

At c895, our mission has always been two-fold: providing you with the world’s best dance music and giving our students a professional platform to launch their careers. This February, we’re taking a big step forward in both.

Starting the week of February 2nd, we are officially bringing c895 Mornings with Drew Bailey to Thursdays, completing the weekday lineup!

The most exciting part of this expansion? More mic time for our students. Morning drive-time is the “big leagues” of radio! It’s fast-paced, high-energy, and requires sharp technical skills. By moving to a full five-day morning schedule, we are creating even more opportunities for our student co-hosts to master the craft of live broadcasting.

When you tune in on Thursdays, you aren’t just hearing great music; you’re supporting the next generation of media professionals as they gain invaluable on-air experience.

We know many of you have made our 80s mix, Save the Wave, a part of your Thursday routine for years. To make room for our expanded student morning block, Save the Wave is staying on its spot on Saturday mornings! Think of it as a weekend upgrade, now you can enjoy those iconic 80s anthems, synth-pop hits, and new wave classics mixed by Trent Von while you’re out and about on your Saturday!

With Drew and the students now taking over the Thursday morning airwaves, your work week gets a serious boost:

25% More Drew & Students: An extra day of the team you love.

A Consistent Routine: High-energy dance hits, Impossible Trivia, and the New Music Showdown now run Monday through Friday.

100% Student-Powered: More live training hours for the students who are the heart of our station!

We are so grateful for your continued support as we grow our programming and our students’ skills. Set your presets for February 2nd, your mornings just got 25% more awesome!

And remember that you can stream Save the Wave On Demand anytime and anywhere right HERE on our website or by downloading the free c895 app! Plus, you can support Save the Wave by becoming a monthly sustaining member, for $20 a month you’ll get access to the members only non-stop Save the Wave Web stream!