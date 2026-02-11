c895 Valentine’s Day Party B4 U GO!

The countdown is ON for our biggest Valentine’s Day bash yet, and we can practically hear the beats dropping and pins toppling! This year, we’re taking over Lynnwood Bowl & Skate for a night of epic dance music, strikes, spares, and plenty of love. Whether you’re bringing your sweetheart, your besties, or flying solo and ready to mingle, we want to make sure your night is smooth, fun, and unforgettable.
Consider this your official “Know Before You Go” guide, packed with everything you need to navigate the good times!
Schedule
5:30pm – DOORS, PHOTO BOOTH & VALENTINE CRAFT AREA OPEN! Plus we will be broadcasting live from the skating side of the venue!
6-8pm – MADLON DJ SET
6:30-8:30pm – BOWLING & SKATING SESSION #1
8-9pm – **SOLD OUT!!!!!!** DRAG BINGO with DonnaTella Howe @ the Snack Bar! **THIS IS A TICKETED ADD ON!
9-11pm – GRAYSON ROSE & JAMES GATZ DJ SET
9-11pm – BOWLING & SKATING SESSION #2 ***Skating after 9pm is 18+
Frequently Asked Questions
Will tickets be available for purchase at the door?
Maybe! This event can sell out so buying your tickets ahead of time is strongly encouraged! Grab tickets to bowl and/or skate plus add Drag Bingo all HERE!
Is this event all ages?
Mostly, the 9-11pm skating session is 18+ but the first skating session and all bowling sessions are all ages.
Is this a fundraiser for the station?
Yes! We appreciate you supporting us in this fun way!
Will there be food and drinks on site?
Yes! LBS has a great selection of food and drinks available as well as a bar for our 21+ friends!
Can I rent shoes/skates?
Both come with the price of your ticket! Skate rentals are available on the skating side, and bowling shoe rentals are on the bowling side. (Sizes subject to availability)
Can I just come to dance?
Yes and no…you need either a bowling or skating ticket to come into the event but we would love to have you and our DJs love to have people grooving to their live sets while you are there!
What about parking?
Lynnwood Bowl & Skate has a large parking lot available on-site. We encourage carpooling if possible!
Final Tips!
-
Arrive Early: Get a good spot, grab your skates/shoes, and avoid lines!
-
Stay Hydrated: All that dancing and bowling can work up a sweat!
-
Be Kind, Be Respectful: Let’s keep the good vibes flowing all night long.
-
Share Your Fun! Tag us on social media using #C895 #ValentinesParty and we might reshare your awesome memories!
