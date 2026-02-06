See Her Be Her DJ Take Over

Do you think you can own the decks?

On March 7th, we’re taking over the Living Room at W Seattle and celebrating the night before SEE HER BE HER by stacking the decks with up and up coming talent from 9-midnight! Do you think you got it? Get your best house tunes and record a 30 minute set…and you could be on the decks in the Living Room at W Seattle for the March edition of Main Stage!

Rules to enter:

1. Follow @mmbassy.presents and @c895radio

2. Submit you house-leaning mix and fill out the Form HERE! (min. time 30 minutes)

3. Share this post on your Instagram story and tag @c895radio and @mmbassy.presents

4. You’ll her from us by March 2nd and winners will be announced that week!

Then you could be joining us on March 6th as we take over the Living Room at W Seattle !!

We are taking submissions up until Feb 27th, you’ll hear from us on March 1st, and winners will be announced on March 4th.

SEE HER BE HER TAKEOVER @ W Seattle Main Stage

March 6th

8 pm – 12 am