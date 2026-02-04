c895 Valentine’s Day Party 2026

Love is in the Air (and on the Airwaves): The c895 Valentine’s Party is BACK!

Roses are red, violets are blue… c895 wants to party with YOU!

After a hiatus, the event you’ve been waiting for is finally rolling back into town. We are thrilled to announce that the c895 All-Ages Valentine’s Day Party is returning to Lynnwood Bowl and Skate on Thursday, February 12th, from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM, presented by 1st Security Bank!

Whether you’re looking for a unique date night, a fun outing with the family, or a place to celebrate “Galentine’s” with your besties, we’ve got the perfect mix of nostalgia and high-energy beats. You can decide to bowl or skate the night away, or you can spend the night bowling AND skating, plus we have some added surprises this year!

We aren’t just bringing the vibes; we’re bringing the talent. We’ve curated a lineup that will keep you moving whether you’re on eight wheels or at the edge of the bowling lane:

James Gatz & Grayson Rose: The powerhouses from Sub 49 Radio will be taking over the decks!

Madlon: Bringing the emotion from Color Theory for an hour!

We know C89.5 listeners love a little extra flair, so we’ve packed the night with activities to keep the love flowing:

Drag Bingo: Get ready for laughs and prizes! The fabulous Donnatella Howe will be hosting bingo with your chance to win prizes! Trust us, you don’t want to miss this fabulous extra activity!

Valentine-Making Station: Feeling crafty? Head over to our DIY station to create a handmade masterpiece for your sweetheart (or yourself!).

This is an all-ages event, so bring the whole crew. However, space at Lynnwood Bowl and Skate is limited, and this party has a history of selling out.

Strike fast! Secure your spot on the guest list and join your favorite DJs for a night of music, community, and Valentine’s fun.

Here is some extra info about the event and all the activities!

⛸️🎳 Bowl* & Skate Sessions**

• 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

• 9:00 pm – 11:00 pm

💄✨ Drag Queen Bingo Hour**** (8:00 – 9:00 pm)

Right in the middle of the night, we’re serving up a fabulous twist: Drag Queen Bingo hosted by the larger-than-life Donatella Howe bringing laughs, prizes, and pure chaos. This is a ticket add-on, so snag it early if you want in on the fun!

Whether you’re celebrating love, self-love, or just love a good party – this is your sign to literally roll through. 💋

Cupid’s Cuties Kids tickets are for kids 13 and under. ($14 each)

NOTE:

*If you wish to have an entire bowling lane to yourself, you must purchase all 5 seats.

** Skate times:

6:00 – 8:00 pm (ALL AGES)

9 – 11 pm (18+ Only)

*** Bowl Times:

6:00 – 8:00 pm (ALL AGES)

9 – 11 pm (ALL AGES)

****Drag Queen Bingo Add On Ticket ($5):

8:00 – 9:00 pm (ALL AGES)