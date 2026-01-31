Sub 49 Radio with Pineo & Loeb

Welcome back to Sub 49 Radio, exclusively on c895, the world’s longest-running dance music radio station. This week we welcome International Super Star’s – Pineo & Loeb. We had the pleasure of meeting Pineo & Loeb last summer at our friends, Average Citizens, house, for a pre-game before they played “Summerville”, a festival in downtown Vancouver B.C.

Fast Forward to January 10th 2026, they headlined at Monkey loft for the reason why: Por la cual, and we got to hang out again! Grayson and James said “Hey do you guys want to be on the radio?” and now we’re here.

Pineo and Loeb are international tour veterans, with over 100+ shows a year across the globe, and headlining at festivals such as Shambhala, Burning Man, Friendship, Escapade, and countless others! They have over 10M streams, releasing on record labels such as Universal Music, Warner Bros, Westwood, Atlantic records, Space Yacht, Hood Politics, and many more! Their music has been featured on Netflix, HBO, BBC Radio 1, Vice, EDM.com to name a few.

Be sure to follow them on socials and check bandsintown to see where they are headed next… From Vancouver B.C, Canada to Seattle, USA, Let’s give them a warm welcome to Sub 49 Radio, exclusively on c895FM.

Please enjoy responsibly, and thank you for being a part of Sub 49 Worldwide!

How to Listen

Sub49 Radio rotates every other week at 8pm with ‘Color Theory’, you can listen to the show this Sunday night and again on 1/18 at 8pm on your radio in the Puget Sound, on our free app (download it here!) or right here on our website by clicking ‘Listen’! Catch the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs at c895.org/OnDemand!