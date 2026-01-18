Sub 49 Radio with Sadyouth

This week, we’re joined by Sub 49 alumni and longtime friend @sadyouthsosad.

Sadyouth joined the Sub 49 Records street team back in 2019 and has released with us three times — 2019, 2020 and, most recently, in 2023. A loyal team member and true powerhouse in the Seattle music scene, he’s since made the move to San Diego with his lovely partner, Liv.

A true producer’s producer, Sadyouth has released on dream labels including Hau5trap, Box of Cats, Hood Politics, Garage Shared, House Views, North of Neptune, Uprise Music, Rock Bottom Records, Jadu Dala, and many more.

From rainy Seattle to sunny San Diego, let’s give him a warm welcome to Sub 49 Radio, this Sunday night at 8pm!

How to Listen

Sub49 Radio rotates every other week at 8pm with ‘Color Theory’, you can listen to the show this Sunday night and again on 1/18 at 8pm on your radio in the Puget Sound, on our free app (download it here!) or right here on our website by clicking ‘Listen’! Catch the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs at c895.org/OnDemand!