Color Theory Episode 27: January 11th, 2026

Harmony Soleil
January 11, 2026
Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!

A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, January 25th, 2026 at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

 

 

 

 

 

 

HOUR 1

A Crown of Seven Suns – Seven Lions –
Shape of Me – Nicky Elisabeth –
Golden – Rhea Silvia –
Breathe – Massane, sadHAPPY –
Halo – Morgin Madison, Ash Nova
Fool Me – Wouter Achterberg
Cahethel – HANA
Bada – Francesco Sambero
You (Jerome Isma-Ae Remix) – Lane 8, Kasablanca
Innerbloom (Phrva & Acyan Flip) – RÜFÜS DU SOL fav pastel
I’m Alive – Dan Miles (US), SunrYse
Take Me – Morgin Madison
No Love – Yang x Mully Shvman with Amin Salmee
United – Milad E & David Deere
Heaven – Alison Wonderland, Nina Jirachi
Its You – Ninajirachi feat. Daine
Breaking Me – Seven Lions

HOUR 2

Pretend Youre Mine – Culture Code –
Calm – LESSISLESS –
Paint The Sky – yetep, Amidy –
Exodus 3.14 – LTN –
Better To Believe – Au5 –
Eternal – Krewella –
Stronger – Blossom –
Lost Tonight ft HEIGHTS – Kanine, Arcando –
Feeling Something Real – Komb Fahjah –
Addicted to You – Marie Vaunt, FLKN – fav color
The Six Of Wands – Caster –
Fall Back To You ft Nina Sung – Synymata –
Damager (Kill The Noise Flip) – Sammy Virji and Interplanetary Criminal –
Asleep in the Garden of Infernal Stars – Seven Lions –

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

