Color Theory Episode 27: January 11th, 2026

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, January 25th, 2026 at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

HOUR 1

A Crown of Seven Suns – Seven Lions – Shape of Me – Nicky Elisabeth – Golden – Rhea Silvia – Breathe – Massane, sadHAPPY – Halo – Morgin Madison, Ash Nova Fool Me – Wouter Achterberg Cahethel – HANA Bada – Francesco Sambero You (Jerome Isma-Ae Remix) – Lane 8, Kasablanca Innerbloom (Phrva & Acyan Flip) – RÜFÜS DU SOL fav pastel I’m Alive – Dan Miles (US), SunrYse Take Me – Morgin Madison No Love – Yang x Mully Shvman with Amin Salmee United – Milad E & David Deere Heaven – Alison Wonderland, Nina Jirachi Its You – Ninajirachi feat. Daine Breaking Me – Seven Lions

HOUR 2