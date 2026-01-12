Color Theory Episode 27: January 11th, 2026

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, January 25th, 2026 at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!
Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!
HOUR 1
|A Crown of Seven Suns – Seven Lions –
|Shape of Me – Nicky Elisabeth –
|Golden – Rhea Silvia –
|Breathe – Massane, sadHAPPY –
|Halo – Morgin Madison, Ash Nova
|Fool Me – Wouter Achterberg
|Cahethel – HANA
|Bada – Francesco Sambero
|You (Jerome Isma-Ae Remix) – Lane 8, Kasablanca
|Innerbloom (Phrva & Acyan Flip) – RÜFÜS DU SOL
|fav pastel
|I’m Alive – Dan Miles (US), SunrYse
|Take Me – Morgin Madison
|No Love – Yang x Mully Shvman with Amin Salmee
|United – Milad E & David Deere
|Heaven – Alison Wonderland, Nina Jirachi
|Its You – Ninajirachi feat. Daine
|Breaking Me – Seven Lions
HOUR 2
|Pretend Youre Mine – Culture Code –
|Calm – LESSISLESS –
|Paint The Sky – yetep, Amidy –
|Exodus 3.14 – LTN –
|Better To Believe – Au5 –
|Eternal – Krewella –
|Stronger – Blossom –
|Lost Tonight ft HEIGHTS – Kanine, Arcando –
|Feeling Something Real – Komb Fahjah –
|Addicted to You – Marie Vaunt, FLKN –
|fav color
|The Six Of Wands – Caster –
|Fall Back To You ft Nina Sung – Synymata –
|Damager (Kill The Noise Flip) – Sammy Virji and Interplanetary Criminal –
|Asleep in the Garden of Infernal Stars – Seven Lions –
