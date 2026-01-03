Sub 49 Radio with Koister

Welcome back to Sub 49 Radio, exclusively on C89.5FM, the world’s longest-running dance music radio station. This week we welcome Sub 49 Alumni -– Koister.

We signed Koister back in 2020 with his track “I Did It Like This (feat. Sierra Wagner @quaddette)”. He’s been a staple in the Seattle Music Scene for over a decade, making regular appearances at various venues across town, pushing his signature tech sound. Koister has curated his identity with releases on labels such as Basement Leak, Lush Sundays, Aliens on Mushrooms, Late Night Munchies, Space Yacht and more! There’s no doubt you’ve heard his name on the streets.

Help us give him a warm welcome to Sub 49 Radio 🙌

Please enjoy responsibly, and thank you for being a part of the Sub 49 Worldwide.

How to Listen

Sub49 Radio rotates every other week at 8pm with ‘Color Theory’, you can listen to the show this Sunday night and again on 1/18 at 8pm on your radio in the Puget Sound, on our free app (download it here!) or right here on our website by clicking ‘Listen’! Catch the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs at c895.org/OnDemand!