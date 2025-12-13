Specialty ShowsThe Vortex

The Vortex – Saturday December 13th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
December 13, 2025
1 min read
This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Kemlite taking over the first hour, followed by Derrick Deep taking over for the rest of the show.
 
Catch it all across three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
 
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
Hour 1 – Kemlite
Hour 2 & 3 – Derrick Deep
Promotional artwork for 'The Vortex C89.5 FM' radio show hosted by Derrick Deep. Features an astronaut walking on a rocky terrain, carrying a briefcase with a swirling colorful galaxy above and a vinyl record and record player in the foreground.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Promotional graphic for 'Love X Love The RNB Experience' featuring DJ Lady Love, scheduled for Friday at 8 PM. The background is red with a sparkling gold heart in the center. Two identical images of a person posing in a black outfit flank the heart.
It's A VibeSpecialty Shows

It’s A Vibe – 12/12

The calendar has flipped, the work week is officially done, and you know what that means: it’s time to ditch the stress and plug into the electrifying energy of “It’s A Vibe”! Your legendary mixologist, the one and only DJ...

Promotional poster for Sub 49 Radio on C89.5 FM featuring an individual with hands near their face, microphone visible, under the logo "NUVZ" for Episode 004. Background is dark with red accent designs.
Specialty ShowsSub 49 Radio

Sub 49 Radio features NUVZ & ZHEIN

Welcome back to Sub 49 Radio, exclusively on c89.5, the world’s oldest dance music radio station. This week, Sub 49 Radio welcomes NUVZ and ZHIEN! NUZV is a Bass House producer from Argentina. He’s released on various labels including Kardist...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu