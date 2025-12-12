It's A VibeSpecialty Shows

It’s A Vibe – 12/12

Harmony Soleil
December 12, 2025
1 min read
Promotional graphic for 'Love X Love The RNB Experience' featuring DJ Lady Love, scheduled for Friday at 8 PM. The background is red with a sparkling gold heart in the center. Two identical images of a person posing in a black outfit flank the heart.

The calendar has flipped, the work week is officially done, and you know what that means: it’s time to ditch the stress and plug into the electrifying energy of “It’s A Vibe”!

Your legendary mixologist, the one and only DJ Lady Love, is back in the booth, ready to deliver a high-voltage, hour-long mix that will kick your weekend into pure overdrive.

This Week’s Theme: “The Love X Love Experience”

Forget your to-do list, because this week is all about romance, rhythm, and the smooth sounds of Classic R&B. DJ Lady Love is serving up a sonic embrace with a set dedicated to the tracks that make your soul feel good.

In her own words:

“ERRYBODY CAN USE A LITTLE LOVE”

Get ready to bring the love with classic cuts from icons like Carrie Lucas, Chaka Khan, The Jacksons, Kashif, Bobby Womack, and so many more!

Whether you need a soundtrack for a date night in, a mood-setter for your pre-game, or just a dose of pure, unadulterated musical joy, you know where to be.

See you at The Spot! Don’t miss the vibe!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

