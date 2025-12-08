The New Music Showdown Battle of 2025!

c895 Mornings with Drew BaileyFeaturedSpecialty Shows

All year long, you’ve been listening to c895 Mornings with Drew Bailey and making your voice heard while voting on the New Music Showdown! Drew and the crew brought you the best new music, week after week, and now it’s time for the ultimate payoff!

Starting on the morning of Monday, December 15th, c895 is launching the New Music Showdown Class of 2025 – Battle! This is where the 16 songs you loved the most, the 2025 graduates from the New Music Showdown, go head-to-head in a fierce, single-elimination bracket challenge. Only one track can survive the gauntlet and graduate as the prestigious Class of 2025 Valedictorian!

This year, you don’t just have to listen, you can also play along! Think you know which song is destined for glory? Prove it!

  • Download Your Bracket: Get the official New Music Showdown bracket (c895.org/Classof2025) and fill out your predictions!

  • Challenge Your Friends: Send your filled-out bracket to friends and compare your musical foresight! Who has the sharpest ears for a hit?

The battle officially kicks off next week! Make sure you are locked in to c895 Mornings with Drew Bailey to catch all the action!

  • Round 1: Monday, December 15th (first half of the 16 challengers)

  • Round 2: Tuesday December 16th (second half of the 16 challengers)
  • Round 3: Wednesday December 17th (quarter-finals with 8 of the top contenders)
  • FINAL ROUND: Friday December 18th! (the semi-finals and finals happen in one EPIC morning!)

The rounds all happen at 7am and again at 9am, just like the New Music Showdown!

We’ll be revealing the results and moving through the bracket live, with your favorite hosts debating the matchups and celebrating the winners.

Don’t wait! Download your fillable bracket now and get ready for the biggest new music battle of the year.

Listen to all the graduates and check out the brackets below!

A tournament-style bracket graphic featuring album covers, including "Love on Me" and "Hot Town," against a textured blue and green background. Each album cover is connected by lines indicating progression in a competition, with some stages showing dates like "12/15" and "12/17."

