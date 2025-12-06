Sub 49 Radio features NUVZ & ZHEIN

Welcome back to Sub 49 Radio, exclusively on c89.5, the world’s oldest dance music radio station. This week, Sub 49 Radio welcomes NUVZ and ZHIEN!

NUZV is a Bass House producer from Argentina. He’s released on various labels including Kardist Records, Storytime Records, Thiccfreeqness, X-Raid, and Drop Central. His signature sound is dark, ominous, heavy, and groovy. Take a listen to the mix to see what we’re talking about. Let’s give NUVZ a warm welcome to Sub 49 Radio, and congratulations on his record label release.

Everybody’s on a witch hunt, but we’ve found the sorcerer. Sub 49 Records is proud to present “Salem” by NUVZ & ZHIEN. This groovy tech house dominant track has all the ingredients for the potion that’ll trigger the next dancing plague of 1518. NUVZ, hailing from Buenos Aires, Argentina is an underground veteran with releases on Kardist Records, Storytime Records, Thiccfreqness, X-Raid, as well as Drop Central. ZHIEN, hailing from Zacatecas, Mexico has releases on Storytime Records & Kardist Records. Be sure to count your frogs and fingers, you might lose them with this release…

Please enjoy responsibly, and thank you for being a part of the Sub 49 Nation.