It’s A Vibe – 12/05

Harmony Soleil
December 5, 2025
A promotional image for a DJ set at "Ladylove" nightclub, featuring a DJ seated on a white couch surrounded by vinyl records, set against a vibrant blue-lit interior with retro-themed neon signs.

It’s Friday, and that means it’s time to plug into the electrifying energy of “It’s A Vibe” with the one and only legendary mixologist, DJ Lady Love! Every week, she delivers a high-voltage, hour-long mix of the freshest tracks and deepest cuts to kick your weekend into overdrive.

Tonight DJLL is diggin’ in the crates and promises a totally vibey walk down memory lane with remixes of classics, her favorites and way more! When asked about tonight’s show she simply said…”I don’t have a clue as to what tonight’s mix is but I promise it’s gonna be slamming!” And we know that it will be!

Tune in tonight at 8 PM PT to see if your favorite 80s Hip-Hop powerhouse makes the ultimate “It’s A Vibe” playlist.

Don’t miss the reveal! Listen tonight at 8 PM and On Demand for the next two weeks!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

