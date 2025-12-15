Color Theory Episode 24: November 30th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, December 28th at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!
Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!
HOUR 1
|Track and Artist
|Notes
|Slow Burn – Autograf
|Keep – Jäger & Settow & Inner Mind
|Tennessee Bloom – anamē, Biishop
|You – Marten Lou & ORI
|Can’t Get Enough – Pretty Pink & Elliot Vast
|Somebody – SOHMI
|Higher (Notre Dame Remix) – BLOND:ISH, Black Circle, Notre Dame
|Flash Pattern – Yotto
|Where The Colors Breathe (Radio Edit) – Discognition
|fav pastel
|One Life – Sanaz & Lewyn
|Coda Sublimé – Lauren Mia
|I Never Want This To End – Amy Wiles
|Amadeus – Sunny Lax
|Crescendo – Alex Sonata & TheRio
|Blood Pressure – Andrew Bayer
HOUR 2
|Samsara – Sunny Lax
|Above The Stars – Last Heroes, HYMNALS
|Unlove U – William Black
|Cold as Snow – Seven Lions, HALIENE
|No Tomorrow – Opix, Paulina Wehrmann
|Orbit – Koven, HALIENE
|FAV COLOR
|Lost In The Sauce – Ganja White Night, Liquid Stranger
|You & I – Janho
|System Failure – Somna pres. Rodi Style, Ramsey Westwood
|Fast Forward – Jason Ross, Horyzon, Camden Cox, TW3LVE
|BABY! – Super Future, Wreckno
|Take It Off (ALLEYCVT FLIP) – Kesha
|The Pit – Black Tiger Sex Machine, EDDIE
|Don’t Let Me Down – MaRLo, Mila Josef
|Enigma – Omnia, Drym
|LULLABY (Skellytn Remix) – PhaseOne w/ HVDES
