Color Theory Episode 24: November 30th, 2025

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, December 28th at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!

HOUR 1

Track and Artist Notes Slow Burn – Autograf Keep – Jäger & Settow & Inner Mind Tennessee Bloom – anamē, Biishop You – Marten Lou & ORI Can’t Get Enough – Pretty Pink & Elliot Vast Somebody – SOHMI Higher (Notre Dame Remix) – BLOND:ISH, Black Circle, Notre Dame Flash Pattern – Yotto Where The Colors Breathe (Radio Edit) – Discognition fav pastel One Life – Sanaz & Lewyn Coda Sublimé – Lauren Mia I Never Want This To End – Amy Wiles Amadeus – Sunny Lax Crescendo – Alex Sonata & TheRio Blood Pressure – Andrew Bayer

HOUR 2