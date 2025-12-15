Color TheorySpecialty Shows

Color Theory Episode 24: November 30th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
December 14, 2025
Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!

A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, December 28th at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

 

 

 

 

 

HOUR 1

Track and Artist Notes
Slow Burn – Autograf
Keep – Jäger & Settow & Inner Mind
Tennessee Bloom – anamē, Biishop
You – Marten Lou & ORI
Can’t Get Enough – Pretty Pink & Elliot Vast
Somebody – SOHMI
Higher (Notre Dame Remix) – BLOND:ISH, Black Circle, Notre Dame
Flash Pattern – Yotto
Where The Colors Breathe (Radio Edit) – Discognition fav pastel
One Life – Sanaz & Lewyn
Coda Sublimé – Lauren Mia
I Never Want This To End – Amy Wiles
Amadeus – Sunny Lax
Crescendo – Alex Sonata & TheRio
Blood Pressure – Andrew Bayer

HOUR 2

Samsara – Sunny Lax
Above The Stars – Last Heroes, HYMNALS
Unlove U – William Black
Cold as Snow – Seven Lions, HALIENE
No Tomorrow – Opix, Paulina Wehrmann
Orbit – Koven, HALIENE FAV COLOR
Lost In The Sauce – Ganja White Night, Liquid Stranger
You & I – Janho
System Failure – Somna pres. Rodi Style, Ramsey Westwood
Fast Forward – Jason Ross, Horyzon, Camden Cox, TW3LVE
BABY! – Super Future, Wreckno
Take It Off (ALLEYCVT FLIP) – Kesha
The Pit – Black Tiger Sex Machine, EDDIE
Don’t Let Me Down – MaRLo, Mila Josef
Enigma – Omnia, Drym
LULLABY (Skellytn Remix) – PhaseOne w/ HVDES

