It’s A Vibe – 12/19

Harmony Soleil
December 19, 2025
Promotional graphic featuring DJ Rani, posing with hands on hips, wearing a colorful outfit and a large afro, next to a turntable. Text announces 'The Keepin' It Funky Friday Mix' at 8 PM.

It’s Friday, and that means it’s time to plug into the electrifying energy of “It’s A Vibe” with the one and only legendary mixologist, DJ Lady Love! Every week, she delivers a high-voltage, hour-long mix of the freshest tracks and deepest cuts to kick your weekend into overdrive.

This week DJ Lady Love is going for Funky Friday! When asked about tonight’s show she said “I don’t know what I’m going to play but in the words of The Immortal James Brown
Whatever I play it’s got to be funky“!

Tune in tonight at 8 PM PT to see if your favorite 80s Hip-Hop powerhouse makes the ultimate “It’s A Vibe” playlist.

Don’t miss the reveal! Listen tonight at 8 PM and On Demand for the next two weeks!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

