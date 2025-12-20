Sub 49 Radio with Fantom Freq

Welcome back to Sub 49 Radio, exclusively on c89.5, the world’s oldest dance music radio station. This week, Sub 49 Radio welcomes Fantom Freq, who recently played a show in Seattle as support for MPH at Substation!

Hailing from Los Angeles, DJ & Producer Fantom Freq made his way onto the underground house music stage with a slew of unique original tracks and innovative collaborations following his graduation from Icon Collective Music Production School in 2018. With releases on 3000 Bass, Bite This!, The Boat House, Gold Digger, In/Rotation, Space Yacht, Yosh Bass, and more, Fantom Freq is a heavyweight when it comes to producing. He has been providing the house music scene with a much-needed heavier sound through his music and contributing to the culture via his own imprint, Thiccfreqness Records. With his label, Fantom Freq has been servicing the underrated talent in the scene since 2021 and shows no signs of slowing down. In 2024 he started throwing monthly warehouse parties to showcase the artists that he signs, attracting lovers of everything UK Garage, Bassline, Bass House, UK Bass, and Breaks from all over California.

As a DJ, Fantom Freq thrives behind the decks with no two sets ever alike; his organic and on-the-fly style keeps dancefloors moving and on their toes wanting more. Consistently playing cities ranging from his home base of Los Angeles to Austin, Las Vegas, Miami, San Francisco, Seattle, and beyond, Fantom Freq aims to spread the Thiccfreqness worldwide.

How to Listen

