On the Edge May 26, 2024

DJ Zuul
May 27, 2024
Sun May 26 Hour ONE: Zuul’s Interview Blew Him Off

  1. Sirus – Employee Citizen
  2. Combichrist – Compliance
  3. Omnimar – FVCK AI
  4. Scott Crow – Rage in Shimmering Mute DUB
  5. Rose Haze – Heaven or Las Vegas
  6. Keep Shelly In Athens – Mind Game
  7. Lisa Cuthbert – This Kind of Sin
  8. Black Asteroid – Blast
  9. Blade The Soundtrack – Confusion (Pump Panel Reconstruction Mix)
  10. Funker Vogt – Labyrinth
  11. Apoptygma Berzerk – Soultaker
  12. Catharsis – The Offering of the Body (Original Mix)
  13. Pseudokrupp Project – Keep Calm And Create Chaos

Sun May 26 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Weird Wolves – The Wound That Keeps On Giving
  2. Processor & Keep The Weak – Satin Tongue
  3. Gesaffelstein – Hard dreams
  4. Houses of Heaven – Serpent Coil
  5. PIG – Crumbs, Chaos & Lies
  6. Qual – Dancing In Hell
  7. NNHMN – Love
  8. METAKROSS – Breath
  9. XTR HUMAN – XTR HUMAN – Schrank
  10. LLUMEN – All Things Broken (Aesthetische rmx)
  11. Kris Baha – Double Helix Overdrive
  12. MORIS BLAK – THE UNRAVELING WORLD
  13. Skull Cultist – Mover (feat. Eva X)
  14. GLIS – Dream Chaser (feat. AYRIA)
  15. Vodoo Rage – 1212129

Mon May 27: DJ Rockett Qween “Ok, this week’s set was inspired by a sudden leak in my cabin, resulting in me getting a face-full at 3:45 in the morning. Of WATER. I also did it on the fly, so I probably left out some obvious #$%^ and I had to cut 50 minutes of references to water and rain anyway. And I had Amanda Palmer’s version of Purple Rain at the end, but quite honestly around minute 4, my brain hurt from the @#$%^&& string orchestration and I swapped it out at the last minute for the Prince version, because $%^& You Amanda that’s why”

  1. Eivor – Rain
  2. Covenant – Like Tears in Rain
  3. Black Asteroid, Front Line Assembly – Methane Rain
  4. Ayria – Underneath the Water
  5. Clan of Xymox – Out of the Rain
  6. Project Pitchfork – Rain
  7. The Magnetic Fields – All the Umbrellas In London
  8. Erasure – Am I Right?
  9. Nine Inch Nails – Down In It
  10. Pour Vous – The Flood
  11. Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight
  12. Prom Queen – November Rain
  13. Prince – Purple Rain

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

