On the Edge May 26, 2024

Sun May 26 Hour ONE: Zuul’s Interview Blew Him Off



Sirus – Employee Citizen Combichrist – Compliance Omnimar – FVCK AI Scott Crow – Rage in Shimmering Mute DUB Rose Haze – Heaven or Las Vegas Keep Shelly In Athens – Mind Game Lisa Cuthbert – This Kind of Sin Black Asteroid – Blast Blade The Soundtrack – Confusion (Pump Panel Reconstruction Mix) Funker Vogt – Labyrinth Apoptygma Berzerk – Soultaker Catharsis – The Offering of the Body (Original Mix) Pseudokrupp Project – Keep Calm And Create Chaos

Sun May 26 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost



Weird Wolves – The Wound That Keeps On Giving Processor & Keep The Weak – Satin Tongue Gesaffelstein – Hard dreams Houses of Heaven – Serpent Coil PIG – Crumbs, Chaos & Lies Qual – Dancing In Hell NNHMN – Love METAKROSS – Breath XTR HUMAN – XTR HUMAN – Schrank LLUMEN – All Things Broken (Aesthetische rmx) Kris Baha – Double Helix Overdrive MORIS BLAK – THE UNRAVELING WORLD Skull Cultist – Mover (feat. Eva X) GLIS – Dream Chaser (feat. AYRIA) Vodoo Rage – 1212129

Mon May 27: DJ Rockett Qween “Ok, this week’s set was inspired by a sudden leak in my cabin, resulting in me getting a face-full at 3:45 in the morning. Of WATER. I also did it on the fly, so I probably left out some obvious #$%^ and I had to cut 50 minutes of references to water and rain anyway. And I had Amanda Palmer’s version of Purple Rain at the end, but quite honestly around minute 4, my brain hurt from the @#$%^&& string orchestration and I swapped it out at the last minute for the Prince version, because $%^& You Amanda that’s why”

