On the Edge May 26, 2024

Sun May 26 Hour ONE: Zuul’s Interview Blew Him Off
- Sirus – Employee Citizen
- Combichrist – Compliance
- Omnimar – FVCK AI
- Scott Crow – Rage in Shimmering Mute DUB
- Rose Haze – Heaven or Las Vegas
- Keep Shelly In Athens – Mind Game
- Lisa Cuthbert – This Kind of Sin
- Black Asteroid – Blast
- Blade The Soundtrack – Confusion (Pump Panel Reconstruction Mix)
- Funker Vogt – Labyrinth
- Apoptygma Berzerk – Soultaker
- Catharsis – The Offering of the Body (Original Mix)
- Pseudokrupp Project – Keep Calm And Create Chaos
Sun May 26 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost
- Weird Wolves – The Wound That Keeps On Giving
- Processor & Keep The Weak – Satin Tongue
- Gesaffelstein – Hard dreams
- Houses of Heaven – Serpent Coil
- PIG – Crumbs, Chaos & Lies
- Qual – Dancing In Hell
- NNHMN – Love
- METAKROSS – Breath
- XTR HUMAN – XTR HUMAN – Schrank
- LLUMEN – All Things Broken (Aesthetische rmx)
- Kris Baha – Double Helix Overdrive
- MORIS BLAK – THE UNRAVELING WORLD
- Skull Cultist – Mover (feat. Eva X)
- GLIS – Dream Chaser (feat. AYRIA)
- Vodoo Rage – 1212129
Mon May 27: DJ Rockett Qween “Ok, this week’s set was inspired by a sudden leak in my cabin, resulting in me getting a face-full at 3:45 in the morning. Of WATER. I also did it on the fly, so I probably left out some obvious #$%^ and I had to cut 50 minutes of references to water and rain anyway. And I had Amanda Palmer’s version of Purple Rain at the end, but quite honestly around minute 4, my brain hurt from the @#$%^&& string orchestration and I swapped it out at the last minute for the Prince version, because $%^& You Amanda that’s why”
- Eivor – Rain
- Covenant – Like Tears in Rain
- Black Asteroid, Front Line Assembly – Methane Rain
- Ayria – Underneath the Water
- Clan of Xymox – Out of the Rain
- Project Pitchfork – Rain
- The Magnetic Fields – All the Umbrellas In London
- Erasure – Am I Right?
- Nine Inch Nails – Down In It
- Pour Vous – The Flood
- Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight
- Prom Queen – November Rain
- Prince – Purple Rain
