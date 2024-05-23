Save The Wave Playlist (05.23.24)

7am

New Order – Thieves Like Us (Vocal Extended Mix)

The Cure – Harold & Joe

Echo & The Bunnymen – Bring on the Dancing Horses (12″ version)

Book Of Love – Modigliani (Lost in Your Eyes)

Blancmange – Lose your love

The Bangles – Manic Monday (Select Mix Remix)

The Clash – Train In Vain (Edge Remix)

Madness – Our House

Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Wanna Have Fun (Extended Mix)

Sinead O’Connor – The Emperor’s New Clothes

Eurythmics – Missionary man

Information Society – What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy) (Ultimix by DJ Mike D)

2NU – This Is Ponderous

Limahl – Never ending story (Club Mix)

OMD – So in Love (Special American Dance Mix)

8am

The Cure – Why Can’t I Be You (Edge Remix)

Thomas Dolby – Hyperactive (12″ Mix)

Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream) (Edge Remix)

The Clash – Should I Stay Or Should I Go

Herbie Hancock – Rockit (Select Mix Remix)

Art Of Noise ft. Max Headroom – Paranomia

The Farm – Groovy Train (Edge Remix)

Alphaville – Jet Set (Jellybean Remix)(DJTvon Edit)

Wham! – Young Guns (Go For It) [Select Mix Remix] Dead Or Alive – Come Home With Me Baby (Hot Pants Mix)

Hit House – Jack to the sound of the underground (Party Mix)

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle (Extended Dance Mix)

Human League – Heart Like a Wheel (Razormaid Remix)

Duran Duran – All She Wants Is

Shakespears Sister – Break My Heart

Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To (Extended Mix)

OMD – Locomotion

Anything Box – Living in Oblivion

Thompson Twins – We Are Detective (More Clues)

9am (BONUS HOUR)

Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind

OMD – If You Leave

David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (Select Mix Remix)

Scandal ft. Patty Smyth – The Warrior (Ultimix)

Erasure – Chorus

Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel / Route 66

Yello – Oh Yeah!

Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila

Flesh For Lulu – Postcards From Paradise

The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink

Alphaville – Forever Young (Remixed)

Ultravox – Reap The Wild Wind

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (12” Version)

The Cure – Friday I’m In Love (Select Mix)

Haircut 100 – Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)

