PlaylistsSave the WaveSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (05.23.24)

Drew Bailey
May 23, 2024
3 min read
Sony Walkman

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday, May 23rd, 2024

7am

New Order – Thieves Like Us (Vocal Extended Mix)
The Cure – Harold & Joe
Echo & The Bunnymen – Bring on the Dancing Horses (12″ version)
Book Of Love – Modigliani (Lost in Your Eyes)
Blancmange – Lose your love
The Bangles – Manic Monday (Select Mix Remix)
The Clash – Train In Vain (Edge Remix)
Madness – Our House
Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Wanna Have Fun (Extended Mix)
Sinead O’Connor – The Emperor’s New Clothes
Eurythmics – Missionary man
Information Society – What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy) (Ultimix by DJ Mike D)
2NU – This Is Ponderous
Limahl – Never ending story (Club Mix)
OMD – So in Love (Special American Dance Mix)

8am

The Cure – Why Can’t I Be You (Edge Remix)
Thomas Dolby – Hyperactive (12″ Mix)
Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream) (Edge Remix)
The Clash – Should I Stay Or Should I Go
Herbie Hancock – Rockit (Select Mix Remix)
Art Of Noise ft. Max Headroom – Paranomia
The Farm – Groovy Train (Edge Remix)
Alphaville – Jet Set (Jellybean Remix)(DJTvon Edit)
Wham! – Young Guns (Go For It) [Select Mix Remix] Dead Or Alive – Come Home With Me Baby (Hot Pants Mix)
Hit House – Jack to the sound of the underground (Party Mix)
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle (Extended Dance Mix)
Human League – Heart Like a Wheel (Razormaid Remix)
Duran Duran – All She Wants Is
Shakespears Sister – Break My Heart
Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To (Extended Mix)
OMD – Locomotion
Anything Box – Living in Oblivion
Thompson Twins – We Are Detective (More Clues)

9am (BONUS HOUR)

Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind
OMD – If You Leave
David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (Select Mix Remix)
Scandal ft. Patty Smyth – The Warrior (Ultimix)
Erasure – Chorus
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel / Route 66
Yello – Oh Yeah!
Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila
Flesh For Lulu – Postcards From Paradise
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink
Alphaville – Forever Young (Remixed)
Ultravox – Reap The Wild Wind
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (12” Version)
The Cure – Friday I’m In Love (Select Mix)
Haircut 100 – Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or listen at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon or check out his website at trentvon.com.

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

Find him on Facebook

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu