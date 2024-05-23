Save The Wave Playlist (05.23.24)

7am
New Order – Thieves Like Us (Vocal Extended Mix)
The Cure – Harold & Joe
Echo & The Bunnymen – Bring on the Dancing Horses (12″ version)
Book Of Love – Modigliani (Lost in Your Eyes)
Blancmange – Lose your love
The Bangles – Manic Monday (Select Mix Remix)
The Clash – Train In Vain (Edge Remix)
Madness – Our House
Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Wanna Have Fun (Extended Mix)
Sinead O’Connor – The Emperor’s New Clothes
Eurythmics – Missionary man
Information Society – What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy) (Ultimix by DJ Mike D)
2NU – This Is Ponderous
Limahl – Never ending story (Club Mix)
OMD – So in Love (Special American Dance Mix)
8am
The Cure – Why Can’t I Be You (Edge Remix)
Thomas Dolby – Hyperactive (12″ Mix)
Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream) (Edge Remix)
The Clash – Should I Stay Or Should I Go
Herbie Hancock – Rockit (Select Mix Remix)
Art Of Noise ft. Max Headroom – Paranomia
The Farm – Groovy Train (Edge Remix)
Alphaville – Jet Set (Jellybean Remix)(DJTvon Edit)
Wham! – Young Guns (Go For It) [Select Mix Remix] Dead Or Alive – Come Home With Me Baby (Hot Pants Mix)
Hit House – Jack to the sound of the underground (Party Mix)
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle (Extended Dance Mix)
Human League – Heart Like a Wheel (Razormaid Remix)
Duran Duran – All She Wants Is
Shakespears Sister – Break My Heart
Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To (Extended Mix)
OMD – Locomotion
Anything Box – Living in Oblivion
Thompson Twins – We Are Detective (More Clues)
9am (BONUS HOUR)
Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind
OMD – If You Leave
David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (Select Mix Remix)
Scandal ft. Patty Smyth – The Warrior (Ultimix)
Erasure – Chorus
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel / Route 66
Yello – Oh Yeah!
Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila
Flesh For Lulu – Postcards From Paradise
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink
Alphaville – Forever Young (Remixed)
Ultravox – Reap The Wild Wind
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (12” Version)
The Cure – Friday I’m In Love (Select Mix)
Haircut 100 – Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)
