On the Edge May 19, 2024 – Mari Kattman

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

…and by listeners like YOU

We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.

Sun May 19 Hour ONE: Zuul Interviews Mari Kattman



Mari Kattman – Swallow iVardensphere – Messiah Mari Kattman – Night Life Mari Kattman – URGOD.AI Iglooghost – Steel Mogu Helix – Hurt Like Me Helix – Like a Drug The Future Sound Of London – Kai Data Void – Nothing Changes Amoss – Mentality

Sun May 19 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost



Damien Hearse – We’re Living In A Fascist Society Cyferdyne – Let Me Burn Synapsyche – God in Vitro Eva X – Virtualsex (Braindance Mix) Miss FD – Distractions Faderhead feat. Neuroticfish – Die For Me Pseudokrupp Project – Keep Calm and Create Chaos Implant – Money On My Mind Skull Cultist – Floor Sadist (Needs Edit at :42) GBxCL – Tepes Carbon Decay – I Can’t Breath Voodoo Rage – Circuit NNHMN – Love Frontal Boundary – Shutting Down

Mon May 20: DJ Rockett Qween “God is Dead”

