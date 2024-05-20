InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge May 19, 2024 – Mari Kattman

DJ Zuul
May 20, 2024
2 min read
Recording artist Mari Kattman

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

…and by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.

ontheedge@c895.org

Sun May 19 Hour ONE: Zuul Interviews Mari Kattman

  1. Mari Kattman – Swallow
  2. iVardensphere – Messiah
  3. Mari Kattman – Night Life
  4. Mari Kattman – URGOD.AI
  5. Iglooghost – Steel Mogu
  6. Helix – Hurt Like Me
  7. Helix – Like a Drug
  8. The Future Sound Of London – Kai
  9. Data Void – Nothing Changes
  10. Amoss – Mentality

Sun May 19 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Damien Hearse – We’re Living In A Fascist Society
  2. Cyferdyne – Let Me Burn
  3. Synapsyche – God in Vitro
  4. Eva X – Virtualsex (Braindance Mix)
  5. Miss FD – Distractions
  6. Faderhead feat. Neuroticfish – Die For Me
  7. Pseudokrupp Project – Keep Calm and Create Chaos
  8. Implant – Money On My Mind
  9. Skull Cultist – Floor Sadist (Needs Edit at :42)
  10. GBxCL – Tepes
  11. Carbon Decay – I Can’t Breath
  12. Voodoo Rage – Circuit
  13. NNHMN – Love
  14. Frontal Boundary – Shutting Down

Mon May 20: DJ Rockett Qween “God is Dead”

  1. Nine Inch Nails – Heresy
  2. Die Sexual – House of God
  3. Patriarchy – Hell was Full
  4. Bauhaus – Stigmata Martyr
  5. Original Broadway Cast – Spooky Mormon Hell Dream – Book of Mormon Musical
  6. Ministry – Psalm 69
  7. My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult – Kooler Than Jesus
  8. Front 242 – Welcome To Paradise
  9. Depeche Mode – Blasphemous Rumors
  10. Patience – The Church
  11. KANGA – Godless
  12. Black Nail Cabaret – My Casual God
  13. David Lynch – In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song from Eraserhead)
  14. Coatie Pop – Close to God

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu