On the Edge May 19, 2024 – Mari Kattman

Sun May 19 Hour ONE: Zuul Interviews Mari Kattman
- Mari Kattman – Swallow
- iVardensphere – Messiah
- Mari Kattman – Night Life
- Mari Kattman – URGOD.AI
- Iglooghost – Steel Mogu
- Helix – Hurt Like Me
- Helix – Like a Drug
- The Future Sound Of London – Kai
- Data Void – Nothing Changes
- Amoss – Mentality
Sun May 19 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost
- Damien Hearse – We’re Living In A Fascist Society
- Cyferdyne – Let Me Burn
- Synapsyche – God in Vitro
- Eva X – Virtualsex (Braindance Mix)
- Miss FD – Distractions
- Faderhead feat. Neuroticfish – Die For Me
- Pseudokrupp Project – Keep Calm and Create Chaos
- Implant – Money On My Mind
- Skull Cultist – Floor Sadist (Needs Edit at :42)
- GBxCL – Tepes
- Carbon Decay – I Can’t Breath
- Voodoo Rage – Circuit
- NNHMN – Love
- Frontal Boundary – Shutting Down
Mon May 20: DJ Rockett Qween “God is Dead”
- Nine Inch Nails – Heresy
- Die Sexual – House of God
- Patriarchy – Hell was Full
- Bauhaus – Stigmata Martyr
- Original Broadway Cast – Spooky Mormon Hell Dream – Book of Mormon Musical
- Ministry – Psalm 69
- My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult – Kooler Than Jesus
- Front 242 – Welcome To Paradise
- Depeche Mode – Blasphemous Rumors
- Patience – The Church
- KANGA – Godless
- Black Nail Cabaret – My Casual God
- David Lynch – In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song from Eraserhead)
- Coatie Pop – Close to God
