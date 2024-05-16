PlaylistsSave the WaveSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (05.16.24)

Drew Bailey
May 16, 2024
Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday, May 16th, 2024

7am

When In Rome – The Promise Pt. 2 (Select Mix Remix)
Tears For Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Rhythm Scholar Remix)
Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Retro Shock Remix)
Dead or Alive – Come Home With Me Baby (Hot Pants Mix)
The Twins – Time Will Tell (Twitch Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia
Red Flag – Give Me Your Hand (Razormaid Mix)
Berlin – No More Words (Dance Remix)
Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix Remix)
The English Beat – Save It For Later (Edge Remix)
Adam Ant – Vive Le Rock
Falco – Vienna Calling (Remix)
Duran Duran – Hold Back The Rain (12” Remix)
Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)
Re-Flex – Praying To The Beat
Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Remix)

8am

Karel Fialka – Hey Mathew (LP Mix)
Tears for Fears – Shout (US Remix)
Howard Jones – Bounce Right Back (Cause and Effect Mix)
Sinéad O’Connor – Lay Your Hands On Me (Razormaid Mix)
Alphaville – Sounds Like A Melody
Depeche Mode – Never Let Me Down (12″)
Yaz – State Farm (Edge Remix)
Oh Well – Oh Well (88 remix)
Thompson Twins – Sugar Daddy (Sweet and Low remix)
Soft Cell – Loving You Hating Me
Blondie – Heart of Glass (Hot Tracks)
Erasure – Drama! Act Two (Hung Jury Mix)
Madness – Wings Of A Dove (Jet Boot Jack Remix)
OMD – Call My Name
The Bangles – Manic Monday (Select Mix Remix)
Severed Heads – Greater Reward (DJTvon Edit)

9am (BONUS HOUR)

The Cure – Close To Me (Edge Remix)
George Michael – Faith (Select Remix)
Tears For Fears – Head Over Heels (Select Remix)
Alphaville – Big In Japan (12” Mix)
U2 – Mysterious Ways (Edge Remix)
Adam Ant – Wonderful
Soup Dragons – I’m Free (Edge Remix)
The Smiths – Girlfriend In a Coma
Til Tuesday – Voices Carry (Select Remix)
Art Of Noise – Close To The Edit (Edge Remix)
Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)
INXS – Need You Tonight (XMIX Remix)
The Police – Voices In My Head (Edge Remix)
The Farm – All Together Now (12” Remix)
Baltamora – Tarzan Boy (Hot Tracks Remix)
Thompson Twins – Doctor Doctor (Culture Shock Remix)
Blur – Girls & Boys (Pet Shop Boys 12” Mix)

