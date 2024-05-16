Save The Wave Playlist (05.16.24)

7am

When In Rome – The Promise Pt. 2 (Select Mix Remix)

Tears For Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Rhythm Scholar Remix)

Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Retro Shock Remix)

Dead or Alive – Come Home With Me Baby (Hot Pants Mix)

The Twins – Time Will Tell (Twitch Remix)

Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia

Red Flag – Give Me Your Hand (Razormaid Mix)

Berlin – No More Words (Dance Remix)

Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix Remix)

The English Beat – Save It For Later (Edge Remix)

Adam Ant – Vive Le Rock

Falco – Vienna Calling (Remix)

Duran Duran – Hold Back The Rain (12” Remix)

Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)

Re-Flex – Praying To The Beat

Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Remix)

8am

Karel Fialka – Hey Mathew (LP Mix)

Tears for Fears – Shout (US Remix)

Howard Jones – Bounce Right Back (Cause and Effect Mix)

Sinéad O’Connor – Lay Your Hands On Me (Razormaid Mix)

Alphaville – Sounds Like A Melody

Depeche Mode – Never Let Me Down (12″)

Yaz – State Farm (Edge Remix)

Oh Well – Oh Well (88 remix)

Thompson Twins – Sugar Daddy (Sweet and Low remix)

Soft Cell – Loving You Hating Me

Blondie – Heart of Glass (Hot Tracks)

Erasure – Drama! Act Two (Hung Jury Mix)

Madness – Wings Of A Dove (Jet Boot Jack Remix)

OMD – Call My Name

The Bangles – Manic Monday (Select Mix Remix)

Severed Heads – Greater Reward (DJTvon Edit)

9am (BONUS HOUR)

The Cure – Close To Me (Edge Remix)

George Michael – Faith (Select Remix)

Tears For Fears – Head Over Heels (Select Remix)

Alphaville – Big In Japan (12” Mix)

U2 – Mysterious Ways (Edge Remix)

Adam Ant – Wonderful

Soup Dragons – I’m Free (Edge Remix)

The Smiths – Girlfriend In a Coma

Til Tuesday – Voices Carry (Select Remix)

Art Of Noise – Close To The Edit (Edge Remix)

Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)

INXS – Need You Tonight (XMIX Remix)

The Police – Voices In My Head (Edge Remix)

The Farm – All Together Now (12” Remix)

Baltamora – Tarzan Boy (Hot Tracks Remix)

Thompson Twins – Doctor Doctor (Culture Shock Remix)

Blur – Girls & Boys (Pet Shop Boys 12” Mix)

