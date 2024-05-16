Save The Wave Playlist (05.16.24)

7am
When In Rome – The Promise Pt. 2 (Select Mix Remix)
Tears For Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Rhythm Scholar Remix)
Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Retro Shock Remix)
Dead or Alive – Come Home With Me Baby (Hot Pants Mix)
The Twins – Time Will Tell (Twitch Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia
Red Flag – Give Me Your Hand (Razormaid Mix)
Berlin – No More Words (Dance Remix)
Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix Remix)
The English Beat – Save It For Later (Edge Remix)
Adam Ant – Vive Le Rock
Falco – Vienna Calling (Remix)
Duran Duran – Hold Back The Rain (12” Remix)
Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)
Re-Flex – Praying To The Beat
Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Remix)
8am
Karel Fialka – Hey Mathew (LP Mix)
Tears for Fears – Shout (US Remix)
Howard Jones – Bounce Right Back (Cause and Effect Mix)
Sinéad O’Connor – Lay Your Hands On Me (Razormaid Mix)
Alphaville – Sounds Like A Melody
Depeche Mode – Never Let Me Down (12″)
Yaz – State Farm (Edge Remix)
Oh Well – Oh Well (88 remix)
Thompson Twins – Sugar Daddy (Sweet and Low remix)
Soft Cell – Loving You Hating Me
Blondie – Heart of Glass (Hot Tracks)
Erasure – Drama! Act Two (Hung Jury Mix)
Madness – Wings Of A Dove (Jet Boot Jack Remix)
OMD – Call My Name
The Bangles – Manic Monday (Select Mix Remix)
Severed Heads – Greater Reward (DJTvon Edit)
9am (BONUS HOUR)
The Cure – Close To Me (Edge Remix)
George Michael – Faith (Select Remix)
Tears For Fears – Head Over Heels (Select Remix)
Alphaville – Big In Japan (12” Mix)
U2 – Mysterious Ways (Edge Remix)
Adam Ant – Wonderful
Soup Dragons – I’m Free (Edge Remix)
The Smiths – Girlfriend In a Coma
Til Tuesday – Voices Carry (Select Remix)
Art Of Noise – Close To The Edit (Edge Remix)
Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)
INXS – Need You Tonight (XMIX Remix)
The Police – Voices In My Head (Edge Remix)
The Farm – All Together Now (12” Remix)
Baltamora – Tarzan Boy (Hot Tracks Remix)
Thompson Twins – Doctor Doctor (Culture Shock Remix)
Blur – Girls & Boys (Pet Shop Boys 12” Mix)
