On the Edge May 12, 2024 – Red Lokust

DJ Zuul
May 13, 2024
2 min read
The industrial band Red Lokust

Sun May 12 Hour ONE: Zuul Interviews Red Lokust

  1. Red Lokust – The Fourth Turning
  2. Red Lokust – Narcissist
  3. Red Lokust – The Four Winds
  4. Sigue Sigue Sputnik – Love Missile F1-11
  5. PIG – Crumbs Chaos & Lies
  6. Black Asteroid – Meth Rain
  7. Kiss Is Kill – 100%
  8. Phase Fatale – Magma Driver

Sun May 12 Hour TWO: DJ Drew

  1. Aesthetic Perfection – The New Black
  2. Grendel – Deep Waters
  3. Boy Harsher – Pain [DJD Edit]
  4. Rotersand – We Will Kill Them All
  5. Legion Within – Someone’s Speaking
  6. Assemblage 23 – Longevity
  7. Covenant f Necro Facility – Lightbringer
  8. VNV Nation – Control
  9. The Sisters Of Mercy – Temple Of Love 92
  10. Rammstein – Ich Will
  11. Depeche Mode – Walking In My Shoes
  12. Helium Vola – Omnis Mundi Creatura [Radio]

Mon May 13: DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Oddko – Disobey the Digital Gods (Rmx)
  2. The Lautreamonts – Realms Beyond
  3. Urban Heat – Sanitizer
  4. Vodoo rage – AT THE END OF THE WORLD
  5. Street Fever – Fate
  6. Emmon – DARK
  7. Lapse Of Reason – Sorrows
  8. Mach FoX & Zeven Odd Gods – INSULIN SHOCKS
  9. Alpha Sect – Machine Crime
  10. AESTHETISCHE – Confidence Is Silent EP
  11. Kult303 – Black Sun Shakti REMIX EP
  12. Skull Cultist – HOPEGRINDER
  13. Randolph & Mortimer – The Future of Truth
  14. Moris Blak – INFINITE WAREHOUSE

 

