On the Edge May 12, 2024 – Red Lokust

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
…and by listeners like YOU
We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
ontheedge@c895.org
Sun May 12 Hour ONE: Zuul Interviews Red Lokust
- Red Lokust – The Fourth Turning
- Red Lokust – Narcissist
- Red Lokust – The Four Winds
- Sigue Sigue Sputnik – Love Missile F1-11
- PIG – Crumbs Chaos & Lies
- Black Asteroid – Meth Rain
- Kiss Is Kill – 100%
- Phase Fatale – Magma Driver
Sun May 12 Hour TWO: DJ Drew
- Aesthetic Perfection – The New Black
- Grendel – Deep Waters
- Boy Harsher – Pain [DJD Edit]
- Rotersand – We Will Kill Them All
- Legion Within – Someone’s Speaking
- Assemblage 23 – Longevity
- Covenant f Necro Facility – Lightbringer
- VNV Nation – Control
- The Sisters Of Mercy – Temple Of Love 92
- Rammstein – Ich Will
- Depeche Mode – Walking In My Shoes
- Helium Vola – Omnis Mundi Creatura [Radio]
Mon May 13: DJ Paradigm Lost
- Oddko – Disobey the Digital Gods (Rmx)
- The Lautreamonts – Realms Beyond
- Urban Heat – Sanitizer
- Vodoo rage – AT THE END OF THE WORLD
- Street Fever – Fate
- Emmon – DARK
- Lapse Of Reason – Sorrows
- Mach FoX & Zeven Odd Gods – INSULIN SHOCKS
- Alpha Sect – Machine Crime
- AESTHETISCHE – Confidence Is Silent EP
- Kult303 – Black Sun Shakti REMIX EP
- Skull Cultist – HOPEGRINDER
- Randolph & Mortimer – The Future of Truth
- Moris Blak – INFINITE WAREHOUSE
Add comment