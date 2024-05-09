Save The Wave Playlist (05.09.24)

7am
Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)
Gene Loves Jezebel – Desire (Come And Get It) (Edge Remix)
The Twins – Time Will Tell (Twitch remix)
Sharp and Numan – Change Your Mind (Razormaid DJTvon edit)
M & H Band – Popcorn (Butter Mix)
OMO – Brides of Frankenstein (Acid House Mix)
LaTour – People Are Still Having Sex
Revenge – Pineapple Face
Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement (Album Version)
Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Hold it
Pseudo Echo – Funky Town (Ultimix by Rob Harvey)
The Romantics – Talking In Your Sleep
Eurythmics – Would I lie to you
The B-52’s – Summer of Love
Go West – We Close Our Eyes (12” Version)
The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star
8am
The Belle Stars – World Domination (Remix)
Depeche Mode – Pleasure, Little Treasure (Razormaid Remix)
Duran Duran – Girls on Film (Edge Remix)
Talking Heads – Life During Wartime (Edge Remix)
Rita Mitsuko – Marcia Baila
Alphaville – Forever Young (Remixed-Extended Version)
The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven
Peter Murphy – Cuts You Up (Edge Remix)
Love & Rockets – All in my mind
The Church – Unguarded Moment (DJTvonEdit)
Yazoo – Telephone call
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart
Belinda Carlisle – Mad About You (Extended Remix)
B52s Legal Tender (Resurrection Mix)
The Knack – My Sharona
Men At Work – Be Good Johnny (Wanderer Edit)
Martini Ranch – How Can A Laboring Man Find Time For Self-culture
The Romantics – What I Like About You (Select Mix Remix)
The Cure – Just Like Heaven (12″ Mix)
9am (BONUS HOUR)
Book of Love – I Touch Roses (Edge Remix)
Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)
Tom Tom Club – Suboceana (12” Dance Mix)
Scritti Politti – Woodbeez
The Police – Voices In My Head (Edge Remix)
The Farm – All Together Now (12” Remix)
Deee-Lite – What Is Love (Select Mix Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls
Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence (Razormaid Mix)
S-Express – Theme From S-Express (Select Mix Remix)
DAF – Absolute Body Control
New Order – True Faith (The Morning Sun Remix)
Hubert Kah – Machine gun
Dead or Alive – Big Daddy of The Rhythm
Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)
INXS – Suicide Blond
Duran Duran – My Own Way (12” Mix)
