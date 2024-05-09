PlaylistsSave the WaveSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (05.09.24)

Drew Bailey
May 9, 2024
Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday, May 9th, 2024.

7am

Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)
Gene Loves Jezebel – Desire (Come And Get It) (Edge Remix)
The Twins – Time Will Tell (Twitch remix)
Sharp and Numan – Change Your Mind (Razormaid DJTvon edit)
M & H Band – Popcorn (Butter Mix)
OMO – Brides of Frankenstein (Acid House Mix)
LaTour – People Are Still Having Sex
Revenge – Pineapple Face
Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement (Album Version)
Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Hold it
Pseudo Echo – Funky Town (Ultimix by Rob Harvey)
The Romantics – Talking In Your Sleep
Eurythmics – Would I lie to you
The B-52’s – Summer of Love
Go West – We Close Our Eyes (12” Version)
The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star

8am

The Belle Stars – World Domination (Remix)
Depeche Mode – Pleasure, Little Treasure (Razormaid Remix)
Duran Duran – Girls on Film (Edge Remix)
Talking Heads – Life During Wartime (Edge Remix)
Rita Mitsuko – Marcia Baila
Alphaville – Forever Young (Remixed-Extended Version)
The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven
Peter Murphy – Cuts You Up (Edge Remix)
Love & Rockets – All in my mind
The Church – Unguarded Moment (DJTvonEdit)
Yazoo – Telephone call
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart
Belinda Carlisle – Mad About You (Extended Remix)
B52s Legal Tender (Resurrection Mix)
The Knack – My Sharona
Men At Work – Be Good Johnny (Wanderer Edit)
Martini Ranch – How Can A Laboring Man Find Time For Self-culture
The Romantics – What I Like About You (Select Mix Remix)
The Cure – Just Like Heaven (12″ Mix)

9am (BONUS HOUR)

Book of Love – I Touch Roses (Edge Remix)
Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)
Tom Tom Club – Suboceana (12” Dance Mix)
Scritti Politti – Woodbeez
The Police – Voices In My Head (Edge Remix)
The Farm – All Together Now (12” Remix)
Deee-Lite – What Is Love (Select Mix Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls
Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence (Razormaid Mix)
S-Express – Theme From S-Express (Select Mix Remix)
DAF – Absolute Body Control
New Order – True Faith (The Morning Sun Remix)
Hubert Kah – Machine gun
Dead or Alive – Big Daddy of The Rhythm
Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)
INXS – Suicide Blond
Duran Duran – My Own Way (12” Mix)

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

