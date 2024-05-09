Save The Wave Playlist (05.09.24)

7am

Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)

Gene Loves Jezebel – Desire (Come And Get It) (Edge Remix)

The Twins – Time Will Tell (Twitch remix)

Sharp and Numan – Change Your Mind (Razormaid DJTvon edit)

M & H Band – Popcorn (Butter Mix)

OMO – Brides of Frankenstein (Acid House Mix)

LaTour – People Are Still Having Sex

Revenge – Pineapple Face

Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement (Album Version)

Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Hold it

Pseudo Echo – Funky Town (Ultimix by Rob Harvey)

The Romantics – Talking In Your Sleep

Eurythmics – Would I lie to you

The B-52’s – Summer of Love

Go West – We Close Our Eyes (12” Version)

The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star

8am

The Belle Stars – World Domination (Remix)

Depeche Mode – Pleasure, Little Treasure (Razormaid Remix)

Duran Duran – Girls on Film (Edge Remix)

Talking Heads – Life During Wartime (Edge Remix)

Rita Mitsuko – Marcia Baila

Alphaville – Forever Young (Remixed-Extended Version)

The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven

Peter Murphy – Cuts You Up (Edge Remix)

Love & Rockets – All in my mind

The Church – Unguarded Moment (DJTvonEdit)

Yazoo – Telephone call

Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart

Belinda Carlisle – Mad About You (Extended Remix)

B52s Legal Tender (Resurrection Mix)

The Knack – My Sharona

Men At Work – Be Good Johnny (Wanderer Edit)

Martini Ranch – How Can A Laboring Man Find Time For Self-culture

The Romantics – What I Like About You (Select Mix Remix)

The Cure – Just Like Heaven (12″ Mix)

9am (BONUS HOUR)

Book of Love – I Touch Roses (Edge Remix)

Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)

Tom Tom Club – Suboceana (12” Dance Mix)

Scritti Politti – Woodbeez

The Police – Voices In My Head (Edge Remix)

The Farm – All Together Now (12” Remix)

Deee-Lite – What Is Love (Select Mix Remix)

Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls

Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence (Razormaid Mix)

S-Express – Theme From S-Express (Select Mix Remix)

DAF – Absolute Body Control

New Order – True Faith (The Morning Sun Remix)

Hubert Kah – Machine gun

Dead or Alive – Big Daddy of The Rhythm

Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)

INXS – Suicide Blond

Duran Duran – My Own Way (12” Mix)

