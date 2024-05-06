Specialty ShowsThe Zeroes Show

The Zeroes Show Episode #02 (2001)!

Harmony Soleil
May 6, 2024
An image of two students wearing headphones in a cartoon club with the words "The Zeroes Show, Episode 2, 2001"

An image of two students wearing headphones in a cartoon club with the words "The Zeroes Show"

Welcome back to The Zeroes Show! This is episode #2 which features songs from the year 2001. Below you can find our playlist for this episode with decade favorites mixed in. Let us know your favorite tracks from 2001! Thanks for listening and come back next week to hear episode #3 with classics from 2002!

 

 

Whenever, Wherever – Shakira

Get The Party Started – Pink

Ms. Jackson – OutKast

Clint Eastwood – Gorillaz

Fergalicious – Fergie (DECADE FAVORITE)

I’m A Slave For You – Britney Spears

Batter Up – Nelly

Izzo (H.O.V.A.) – Jay-Z

Family Affair – Mary J. Blige

Promiscuous – Nelly Furtado feat.Timbaland (DECADE FAVORITE)

Lady Marmalade – Christina Aguilera, Mya, Lil’ Kim, Pink

Stan – Eminem

Bon, Bon – Pitbull (DECADE FAVORITE)

Get Ur Freak On – Missy Elliot

Gimme More – Britney Spears (DECADE FAVORITE)

 

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

