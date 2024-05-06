The Zeroes Show Episode #02 (2001)!

Welcome back to The Zeroes Show! This is episode #2 which features songs from the year 2001. Below you can find our playlist for this episode with decade favorites mixed in. Let us know your favorite tracks from 2001! Thanks for listening and come back next week to hear episode #3 with classics from 2002!
Whenever, Wherever – Shakira
Get The Party Started – Pink
Ms. Jackson – OutKast
Clint Eastwood – Gorillaz
Fergalicious – Fergie (DECADE FAVORITE)
I’m A Slave For You – Britney Spears
Batter Up – Nelly
Izzo (H.O.V.A.) – Jay-Z
Family Affair – Mary J. Blige
Promiscuous – Nelly Furtado feat.Timbaland (DECADE FAVORITE)
Lady Marmalade – Christina Aguilera, Mya, Lil’ Kim, Pink
Stan – Eminem
Bon, Bon – Pitbull (DECADE FAVORITE)
Get Ur Freak On – Missy Elliot
Gimme More – Britney Spears (DECADE FAVORITE)
