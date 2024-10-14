On the Edge October 12, 2024

Presented by listeners like YOU
We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
ontheedge@c895.org
|10.13.24
|Hr 1
|Zuul
|Narratives
|Track Title
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Year
|Time
|Happy Nothing
|Metroland
|Forum
|Alfa Matrix
|2023
|05:43
|Down In It
|Nine Inch Nails
|Pretty Hate Machine (Remastered)
|TVT
|1989
|03:46
|Aisha
|Death In Vegas
|The Contino Sessions
|Concrete
|1999
|05:54
|Dream Song
|Ministry
|The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste
|Sire
|1989
|04:48
|Beauty
|Einstürzende Neubauten
|Silence Is Sexy
|Rough Trade
|2000
|02:01
|The Second Opinion
|Skinny Puppy
|VIVI SECT VI
|Nettwerk
|1988
|05:00
|Sputnik
|Public Service Broadcasting
|The Race for Space
|Test Card
|2014
|07:09
|Homicidal Diary
|Air Liquide
|Homicidal Diary
|Harvest
|1997
|04:47
|Bells & Circles
|Underworld
|Teatime Dub Encounters
|Caroline
|2024
|07:29
|Perfect Life
|Steven Wilson
|Hand Cannot Erase
|KScope
|2015
|04:43
|Badtimes
|Laika
|Good Looking Blues
|Too Pure
|2000
|04:51
|Was It Always This Way (feat. Anne Clark)
|Anne Clark
|Audio Blender
|Alfa Matrix
|2006
|04:41
|Hr 2
|Drew
|“Gary Numan”
|(reprise)
|Intruder
|Gary Numan
|Intruder
|BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.
|2021
|04:24
|Godlike (12 Mix)
|KMFDM
|EXTRA Volume 1
|Metropolis Records
|2008
|06:35
|This Pretty Life – Iris Remix
|Solar Fake,Iris
|Enjoy Dystopia
|Out of Line Music
|2021
|05:01
|Join In The Chant
|Nitzer Ebb
|That Total Age
|Geffen
|1987
|06:06
|Bela Lugosis Dead – CHVRCHES
|Singles
|undefined
|1899
|03:52
|Bela Lugosi’s Dead – Tomb Raider Mix
|Bauhaus
|Singles
|Beggars Banquet
|2013
|09:31
|Come and Find Me
|ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse)
|Designer Carnage
|Negative Gain Productions
|2022
|06:57
|Shake the Disease
|Depeche Mode
|Black Celebration (Deluxe)
|Mute Records
|1986
|04:49
|Seventeen – Droyds 12 Remix
|Ladytron
|Light & Magic (Remixed & Rare)
|Nettwerk Music Group
|2011
|06:32
|Die in the Disco
|Night Club
|Die Die Lullaby
|Gato Blanco
|2020
|04:00
|Confusion
|New Order
|Substance
|Rhino
|1987
|04:43
|Hr 3
|Paradigm Lost
|Red Velvet Ant
|Melt Motif
|Single
|Lärmbild
|2024
|3:04
|Wandering Star
|Collide
|The Darkness Forever
|Noiseplus Music
|2024
|4:55
|woven barbed wire
|tassel
|NEW COVENANT
|Self-released
|2023
|3:52
|Dancing On Your Grave
|Pixel Grip
|ARENA
|FeelTrip
|2021
|3:54
|Runaway (KISS OF THE WHIP) Remix
|Cold Choir
|Velvet Surrender Remixed
|Neck Seduction
|2024
|3:05
|Demons
|Bill Leeb
|Model Kollapse
|Metropolis
|2024
|5:01
|Dark Waters
|Nature of Wires ft Luka
|Digital Silence
|NoW Recordings
|2024
|3:09
|LA PSYCHIC
|VISCERAL ANATOMY
|VOL. II
|Young and Cold Records
|2023
|4:12
|Count the Dead
|SNVFF
|SNVFF
|Blind Mice Productions
|2014
|4:30
|If i could
|Vioflesh
|Feeling you don’t see
|Mold Records
|2023
|4:10
|Alloy of Pain (SARIN Remix)
|Survival Paradox
|Dysfunctionalism
|X-IMG
|2023
|5:28
|Dressed In Black
|Die Sexual
|Electric
|A System Exclusive
|2024
|3:39
|The Hanging Tree (Sebastian Komor Remix)
|[Insert-Scary-Name-Here]
|The Hanging Tree (single)
|Self-released
|2020
|5:10
|Seductive Meat Grinder (feat. Sebastian Komor)
|Draven
|Massacre Blood Club
|Spine Saw Records
|2024
|4:40
Gustave Dore, “The Enigma” 1871
Add comment