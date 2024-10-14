On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge October 12, 2024

DJ Zuul
October 14, 2024
3 min read
A cloudy field full of mysterious stuff

ontheedge@c895.org

10.13.24 Hr 1 Zuul Narratives
Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time
Happy Nothing Metroland Forum Alfa Matrix 2023 05:43
Down In It Nine Inch Nails Pretty Hate Machine (Remastered) TVT 1989 03:46
Aisha Death In Vegas The Contino Sessions Concrete 1999 05:54
Dream Song Ministry The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste Sire 1989 04:48
Beauty Einstürzende Neubauten Silence Is Sexy Rough Trade 2000 02:01
The Second Opinion Skinny Puppy VIVI SECT VI Nettwerk 1988 05:00
Sputnik Public Service Broadcasting The Race for Space Test Card 2014 07:09
Homicidal Diary Air Liquide Homicidal Diary Harvest 1997 04:47
Bells & Circles Underworld Teatime Dub Encounters Caroline 2024 07:29
Perfect Life Steven Wilson Hand Cannot Erase KScope 2015 04:43
Badtimes Laika Good Looking Blues Too Pure 2000 04:51
Was It Always This Way (feat. Anne Clark) Anne Clark Audio Blender Alfa Matrix 2006 04:41
Hr 2 Drew “Gary Numan” (reprise)
Intruder Gary Numan Intruder BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd. 2021 04:24
Godlike (12 Mix) KMFDM EXTRA Volume 1 Metropolis Records 2008 06:35
This Pretty Life – Iris Remix Solar Fake,Iris Enjoy Dystopia Out of Line Music 2021 05:01
Join In The Chant Nitzer Ebb That Total Age Geffen 1987 06:06
Bela Lugosis Dead – CHVRCHES Singles undefined 1899 03:52
Bela Lugosi’s Dead – Tomb Raider Mix Bauhaus Singles Beggars Banquet 2013 09:31
Come and Find Me ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse) Designer Carnage Negative Gain Productions 2022 06:57
Shake the Disease Depeche Mode Black Celebration (Deluxe) Mute Records 1986 04:49
Seventeen – Droyds 12 Remix Ladytron Light & Magic (Remixed & Rare) Nettwerk Music Group 2011 06:32
Die in the Disco Night Club Die Die Lullaby Gato Blanco 2020 04:00
Confusion New Order Substance Rhino 1987 04:43
Hr 3 Paradigm Lost
Red Velvet Ant Melt Motif Single Lärmbild 2024 3:04
Wandering Star Collide The Darkness Forever Noiseplus Music 2024 4:55
woven barbed wire tassel NEW COVENANT Self-released 2023 3:52
Dancing On Your Grave Pixel Grip ARENA FeelTrip 2021 3:54
Runaway (KISS OF THE WHIP) Remix Cold Choir Velvet Surrender Remixed Neck Seduction 2024 3:05
Demons Bill Leeb Model Kollapse Metropolis 2024 5:01
Dark Waters Nature of Wires ft Luka Digital Silence NoW Recordings 2024 3:09
LA PSYCHIC VISCERAL ANATOMY VOL. II Young and Cold Records 2023 4:12
Count the Dead SNVFF SNVFF Blind Mice Productions 2014 4:30
If i could Vioflesh Feeling you don’t see Mold Records 2023 4:10
Alloy of Pain (SARIN Remix) Survival Paradox Dysfunctionalism X-IMG 2023 5:28
Dressed In Black Die Sexual Electric A System Exclusive 2024 3:39
The Hanging Tree (Sebastian Komor Remix) [Insert-Scary-Name-Here] The Hanging Tree (single) Self-released 2020 5:10
Seductive Meat Grinder (feat. Sebastian Komor) Draven Massacre Blood Club Spine Saw Records 2024 4:40

Gustave Dore, “The Enigma” 1871

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

