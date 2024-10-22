On the Edge October 20, 2024

Presented by listeners like YOU
We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
ontheedge@c895.org
|10.20.24
|Hr1 Zuul
|Track Title
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Year
|Time
|Stories
|ULTRA SUNN
|Stories
|Artoffact
|2024
|03:42
|PLUR
|Crystal Geometry
|Lie Encoder
|Omen Recordings
|2024
|05:45
|The Book Of Violence
|Freakangel
|Serenity To The Stars, Beauty To The Broken
|Alfa Matrix
|2024
|04:04
|Atmosfear (V.1.0)
|DSTRTD SGNL
|Atmosfear
|Infacted
|2024
|04:55
|Vhs Hero
|The G
|Highway of Love
|NewRetroWave
|2024
|04:01
|Hope and Fear
|Rue Oberkampf
|Liebe
|Young and Cold
|2022
|05:34
|1989 (Single Edit)
|TO AVOID
|1989
|Alfa matrix
|2024
|03:34
|Absurd
|Fluke
|Risotto
|Astralwerks
|1997
|05:48
|Cooperation In A Fragmented World
|Metroland
|Forum
|Alfa Matrix
|2024
|04:55
|We Believe
|Ministry
|Twitch
|Sire
|1986
|05:56
|Wumms
|En Esch
|Beer Hall Putsch
|GIVE/TAKE
|2024
|06:06
|Violate All Commands
|Sirus
|Citizens of Amazon
|Digital World
|2024
|05:52
|Attica
|Linea Aspera
|Preservation Bias
|Dark Entries
|2019
|03:42
|Hr2 DJ Paradigm Lost
|Grind
|DEAD LIGHTS
|Grind
|DarkTunes Music Group
|2024
|04:40
|BURN (feat. MOBIIUS)
|Circuit Preacher
|BURN (feat. MOBIIUS)
|DarkTunes Music Group
|2024
|03:29
|Fusion
|Bill Leeb
|Model Kollapse
|Metropolis
|2024
|04:51
|Fire to Blood
|SARIN
|Single
|X-img
|2024
|04:41
|Voiceless (XP8 Dekonstruktion)
|3TEETH
|Single
|Self Released
|2017
|04:28
|Behemouth (Melt Motif Remix)
|Thief X Melt Motif
|Single
|Lärmbild
|2024
|03:22
|Silent Prisoner
|R010R
|R03
|Self Released
|2024
|05:15
|Join Our Hands (Slow Hard Pray Mix)
|ESA
|Join Our Hands
|Negitive Gain Productions
|2024
|06:27
|BABA YAGA
|CASTROE
|Single
|Self Released
|2024
|03:53
|I’M SELFISH
|Matteo Tura
|Single
|Self Released
|2024
|03:29
|NHTS
|Fuedal
|Unit 1
|DKA Records
|2023
|04:09
|Our Exile
|NECRØ
|Single
|COLD TRANSMISSION MUSIC
|2024
|04:52
|Lagrimas
|Digital Drvgs
|Self Released
|2024
|03:22
|Spring Nostalgia
|Vioflesh
|Spring Nostalgia
|Dark Tunes Music Group
|2024
|04:09
|Hr3 Drew
|Nomads
|iVardensphere
|Hesitation
|Metropolis Records
|2017
|05:09
|Honey
|KANGA
|KANGA
|Artoffact Records
|2016
|04:09
|In Your Lungs
|Street Fever
|Enchaîné
|Street Fever
|2018
|05:44
|Jumeaux
|Potochkine
|Potochkine
|Data Airlines / Transfuges
|2018
|03:22
|You Are Digital
|Computerbandit
|You Are Digital
|recordJet
|2021
|03:32
|Bête Noire
|Black Nail Cabaret
|Bête Noire
|Black Nail Cabaret
|2018
|05:11
|See Bear
|Kiberspassk
|See Bear
|Out of Line Music
|2021
|03:35
|Unbroken
|SIERRA
|Gone
|No Shark Prod
|2019
|03:15
|Gravedigger
|MXMS
|Gravedigger
|We Are: The Guard
|2018
|03:31
|Keep Her Close
|ODESZA
|My Friends Never Die
|ODESZA
|2013
|03:34
|Purple Eyes
|The Toxic Avenger,Sophie-Tith
|Globe, Vol. 1
|Roy music
|2016
|04:45
|Danger
|Minuit Machine
|Don’t Run From The Fire
|Synth Religion
|2020
|04:49
|All of This
|Kill Shelter,Ronny Moorings
|Asylum
|Metropolis Records
|2022
|05:29
|The Beginning of the End
|Marsheaux
|Ath.Lon
|Undo Records
|2016
|04:41
Gustave Dore, “The Punishment of the Avaricious and the Prodigal” 1890
Add comment