On the Edge October 20, 2024

10.20.24 Hr1 Zuul Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time Stories ULTRA SUNN Stories Artoffact 2024 03:42 PLUR Crystal Geometry Lie Encoder Omen Recordings 2024 05:45 The Book Of Violence Freakangel Serenity To The Stars, Beauty To The Broken Alfa Matrix 2024 04:04 Atmosfear (V.1.0) DSTRTD SGNL Atmosfear Infacted 2024 04:55 Vhs Hero The G Highway of Love NewRetroWave 2024 04:01 Hope and Fear Rue Oberkampf Liebe Young and Cold 2022 05:34 1989 (Single Edit) TO AVOID 1989 Alfa matrix 2024 03:34 Absurd Fluke Risotto Astralwerks 1997 05:48 Cooperation In A Fragmented World Metroland Forum Alfa Matrix 2024 04:55 We Believe Ministry Twitch Sire 1986 05:56 Wumms En Esch Beer Hall Putsch GIVE/TAKE 2024 06:06 Violate All Commands Sirus Citizens of Amazon Digital World 2024 05:52 Attica Linea Aspera Preservation Bias Dark Entries 2019 03:42 Hr2 DJ Paradigm Lost Grind DEAD LIGHTS Grind DarkTunes Music Group 2024 04:40 BURN (feat. MOBIIUS) Circuit Preacher BURN (feat. MOBIIUS) DarkTunes Music Group 2024 03:29 Fusion Bill Leeb Model Kollapse Metropolis 2024 04:51 Fire to Blood SARIN Single X-img 2024 04:41 Voiceless (XP8 Dekonstruktion) 3TEETH Single Self Released 2017 04:28 Behemouth (Melt Motif Remix) Thief X Melt Motif Single Lärmbild 2024 03:22 Silent Prisoner R010R R03 Self Released 2024 05:15 Join Our Hands (Slow Hard Pray Mix) ESA Join Our Hands Negitive Gain Productions 2024 06:27 BABA YAGA CASTROE Single Self Released 2024 03:53 I’M SELFISH Matteo Tura Single Self Released 2024 03:29 NHTS Fuedal Unit 1 DKA Records 2023 04:09 Our Exile NECRØ Single COLD TRANSMISSION MUSIC 2024 04:52 Lagrimas Digital Drvgs Self Released 2024 03:22 Spring Nostalgia Vioflesh Spring Nostalgia Dark Tunes Music Group 2024 04:09 Hr3 Drew Nomads iVardensphere Hesitation Metropolis Records 2017 05:09 Honey KANGA KANGA Artoffact Records 2016 04:09 In Your Lungs Street Fever Enchaîné Street Fever 2018 05:44 Jumeaux Potochkine Potochkine Data Airlines / Transfuges 2018 03:22 You Are Digital Computerbandit You Are Digital recordJet 2021 03:32 Bête Noire Black Nail Cabaret Bête Noire Black Nail Cabaret 2018 05:11 See Bear Kiberspassk See Bear Out of Line Music 2021 03:35 Unbroken SIERRA Gone No Shark Prod 2019 03:15 Gravedigger MXMS Gravedigger We Are: The Guard 2018 03:31 Keep Her Close ODESZA My Friends Never Die ODESZA 2013 03:34 Purple Eyes The Toxic Avenger,Sophie-Tith Globe, Vol. 1 Roy music 2016 04:45 Danger Minuit Machine Don’t Run From The Fire Synth Religion 2020 04:49 All of This Kill Shelter,Ronny Moorings Asylum Metropolis Records 2022 05:29 The Beginning of the End Marsheaux Ath.Lon Undo Records 2016 04:41

