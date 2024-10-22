On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge October 20, 2024

DJ Zuul
October 22, 2024
3 min read
A bunch of dudes pushing rocks

10.20.24 Hr1 Zuul
Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time
Stories ULTRA SUNN Stories Artoffact 2024 03:42
PLUR Crystal Geometry Lie Encoder Omen Recordings 2024 05:45
The Book Of Violence Freakangel Serenity To The Stars, Beauty To The Broken Alfa Matrix 2024 04:04
Atmosfear (V.1.0) DSTRTD SGNL Atmosfear Infacted 2024 04:55
Vhs Hero The G Highway of Love NewRetroWave 2024 04:01
Hope and Fear Rue Oberkampf Liebe Young and Cold 2022 05:34
1989 (Single Edit) TO AVOID 1989 Alfa matrix 2024 03:34
Absurd Fluke Risotto Astralwerks 1997 05:48
Cooperation In A Fragmented World Metroland Forum Alfa Matrix 2024 04:55
We Believe Ministry Twitch Sire 1986 05:56
Wumms En Esch Beer Hall Putsch GIVE/TAKE 2024 06:06
Violate All Commands Sirus Citizens of Amazon Digital World 2024 05:52
Attica Linea Aspera Preservation Bias Dark Entries 2019 03:42
Hr2 DJ Paradigm Lost
Grind DEAD LIGHTS Grind DarkTunes Music Group 2024 04:40
BURN (feat. MOBIIUS) Circuit Preacher BURN (feat. MOBIIUS) DarkTunes Music Group 2024 03:29
Fusion Bill Leeb Model Kollapse Metropolis 2024 04:51
Fire to Blood SARIN Single X-img 2024 04:41
Voiceless (XP8 Dekonstruktion) 3TEETH Single Self Released 2017 04:28
Behemouth (Melt Motif Remix) Thief X Melt Motif Single Lärmbild 2024 03:22
Silent Prisoner R010R R03 Self Released 2024 05:15
Join Our Hands (Slow Hard Pray Mix) ESA Join Our Hands Negitive Gain Productions 2024 06:27
BABA YAGA CASTROE Single Self Released 2024 03:53
I’M SELFISH Matteo Tura Single Self Released 2024 03:29
NHTS Fuedal Unit 1 DKA Records 2023 04:09
Our Exile NECRØ Single COLD TRANSMISSION MUSIC 2024 04:52
Lagrimas Digital Drvgs Self Released 2024 03:22
Spring Nostalgia Vioflesh Spring Nostalgia Dark Tunes Music Group 2024 04:09
Hr3 Drew
Nomads iVardensphere Hesitation Metropolis Records 2017 05:09
Honey KANGA KANGA Artoffact Records 2016 04:09
In Your Lungs Street Fever Enchaîné Street Fever 2018 05:44
Jumeaux Potochkine Potochkine Data Airlines / Transfuges 2018 03:22
You Are Digital Computerbandit You Are Digital recordJet 2021 03:32
Bête Noire Black Nail Cabaret Bête Noire Black Nail Cabaret 2018 05:11
See Bear Kiberspassk See Bear Out of Line Music 2021 03:35
Unbroken SIERRA Gone No Shark Prod 2019 03:15
Gravedigger MXMS Gravedigger We Are: The Guard 2018 03:31
Keep Her Close ODESZA My Friends Never Die ODESZA 2013 03:34
Purple Eyes The Toxic Avenger,Sophie-Tith Globe, Vol. 1 Roy music 2016 04:45
Danger Minuit Machine Don’t Run From The Fire Synth Religion 2020 04:49
All of This Kill Shelter,Ronny Moorings Asylum Metropolis Records 2022 05:29
The Beginning of the End Marsheaux Ath.Lon Undo Records 2016 04:41

 

Gustave Dore, “The Punishment of the Avaricious and the Prodigal” 1890

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

