On the Edge October 27, 2024 – TeZaTalks

Presented by listeners like YOU
We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
ontheedge@c895.org
|10.27.24
|Hr1 Zuul
|Track Title
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Year
|Time
|THE HORROR
|TeZATalks
|Black Girl American Horror Story
|Self
|2024
|00:36
|ELVIRA (CLEAN)
|TeZATalks
|Black Girl American Horror Story
|Self
|2024
|01:52
|SILYMI (CLEAN)
|TeZATalks
|Black Girl American Horror Story
|Self
|2024
|02:29
|COPS
|TeZATalks
|Black Girl American Horror Story
|Self
|2024
|03:13
|Bent
|Black Ends
|Psychotic Spew
|Self
|2024
|02:30
|Sirenen (Blitz edit)
|Nachtmahr
|Keine Lieder
|Self
|2024
|04:11
|Vorozhyla
|Korolova
|Vorozhyla
|Tomorrowland
|2023
|03:05
|1989 (NTRSN Remix)
|TO AVOID
|1989
|Alfa Matrix
|2024
|05:38
|Total Power Exchange (Stabbing Westward Remix)
|Amulet
|Total Power Exchange (Stabbing Westward Remix)
|Distortion
|2024
|05:24
|My Boat ([:SITD:] Remix)
|Elezoria
|Apart (Remixed)
|SkyQCode
|2023
|03:54
|Follow the Body
|Zanias
|To the Core
|Noiztank
|2016
|04:53
|Dead End
|Aiboforcen featuring Mari Kattman
|Between Noise & Silence
|Alfa Matrix
|2024
|04:13
|Crawling In The Dark (Eleven-FX Remix)
|Freakangel
|Serenity To The Stars, Beauty To The Broken
|Alfa Matrix
|2024
|04:34
|On All Hallow’s Eve
|Killing Joke
|Mmxii
|Spinefarm
|2012
|03:21
|Hr2 DJRQ
|Track Name
|Artist Name(s)
|Album Name
|Record Label
|Release Date
|Length
|Like a Ghost
|Carrellee
|Like a Ghost
|No Coast
|2024-09-20
|03:27
|Beasts Tonight
|Ari Mason
|Creatures
|704169 Records DK2
|2016-03-25
|03:27
|You Want It Darker
|Crying Contest,Lady Dan,Carson Cody
|You Want It Darker
|Crying Contest
|2022-10-13
|03:39
|Talking To Ghosts
|2libras
|World’s End
|Bloodflowers
|2023-03-17
|03:31
|Cabaret Fortune Teller
|Audra
|Going to the Theatre
|Projekt
|2002-01-01
|03:40
|The Carny
|Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
|Your Funeral… My Trial (2009 – Remaster)
|Mute, a BMG Company
|2009-04-27
|08:01
|Spooky, Scary Skeletons – Undead Tombstone Remix
|Andrew Gold
|Halloween Howls: Fun & Scary Music (Deluxe Edition)
|Craft Recordings
|2019-10-18
|02:06
|Now I’m Feeling Zombiefied
|Alien Sex Fiend
|The Best of Alien Sex Fiend
|Anagram
|2001-01-01
|05:18
|Halloween
|Misfits
|Collection 2
|Astralwerks
|1995-01-01
|01:52
|Ghosts Again
|Depeche Mode
|Ghosts Again
|Columbia
|2023-02-09
|03:59
|Rising from the Dead
|Echoberyl
|Through the Chaos
|Mother Solitude Records
|2024-05-10
|04:11
|Ghost of Love
|David Lynch
|Ghost of Love b/w Imaginary Girl
|Sacred Bones Records
|2022-04-29
|05:31
|Rest in Peace
|Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast
|Once More With Feeling (Episode Soundtrack)
|Rounder Records
|2002-01-01
|02:45
|Birth of the Vampire
|The Heavens
|Dream Reaper
|The Heavens
|2019-03-01
|04:21
|Halloween Song
|SMITH
|Halloween Song
|Hitmaker Music Group
|2024-10-10
|04:38
|Hr3 DJPL
|Track Title
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Year
|Time
|O is for Orgasm (featuring Evilyn13 and Anthony [H]
|CVRBON DECVY, ANTHONY [H]
|O is for Orgasm (featuring Evilyn 13)
|Self Released
|2023
|04:59
|Baby (Visceral Anatomy Remix)
|FEE LION
|Baby Remixed
|Self Released
|2021
|05:18
|Machingaze
|Luct Melod
|Strict Tempo: Volume One (Part 2)
|Strict Tempo
|2024
|05:221
|Take What’s Mine
|Die Sexual
|Electric
|A System Exclusive
|2024
|02:59
|Science Fiction (feat. grabyourface)
|daddybear
|Science Fiction
|Self Released
|2021
|04:05
|elektroLust (Supreme Court Remix)
|Pending Position
|elektroLust
|Infacted Recordings
|2022
|04:15
|Darkest Hour
|Die Sexual
|Electric
|A System Exclusive
|2024
|03:53
|Radikal Kuss – The Priest, The Boy & The Holy Spirit
|Radikal Kuss
|Radikal Kuss – Crack Their Law
|Barro
|2021
|05:50
|Shock Of The New
|Brixx
|Conversion Therapy
|Heavy Machinery Records
|2021
|05:24
|Forward (Semantix Remix)
|LLORA
|Single
|Synthacide
|2024
|06:51
|XTC
|Die Arkitekt
|Single
|We Are The Amp
|2023
|05:16
|Flesh Style feat. Andi (Austher Remix)
|Randolph & Mortimer
|The Future of Truth
|Surface Reality Records
|2024
|05:35
|BDSM for satisfaction
|Grausame Töchter
|BDSM for satisfaction
|Scanner
|2023
|04:48
Gustave Dore, “The Raven” by Edgar Allan Poe, Woodcut, 1884
Add comment