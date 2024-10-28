On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge October 27, 2024 – TeZaTalks

DJ Zuul
October 28, 2024
A raven forming a crucifix shadow in woodcut

10.27.24 Hr1 Zuul
Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time
THE HORROR TeZATalks Black Girl American Horror Story Self 2024 00:36
ELVIRA (CLEAN) TeZATalks Black Girl American Horror Story Self 2024 01:52
SILYMI (CLEAN) TeZATalks Black Girl American Horror Story Self 2024 02:29
COPS TeZATalks Black Girl American Horror Story Self 2024 03:13
Bent Black Ends Psychotic Spew Self 2024 02:30
Sirenen (Blitz edit) Nachtmahr Keine Lieder Self 2024 04:11
Vorozhyla Korolova Vorozhyla Tomorrowland 2023 03:05
1989 (NTRSN Remix) TO AVOID 1989 Alfa Matrix 2024 05:38
Total Power Exchange (Stabbing Westward Remix) Amulet Total Power Exchange (Stabbing Westward Remix) Distortion 2024 05:24
My Boat ([:SITD:] Remix) Elezoria Apart (Remixed) SkyQCode 2023 03:54
Follow the Body Zanias To the Core Noiztank 2016 04:53
Dead End Aiboforcen featuring Mari Kattman Between Noise & Silence Alfa Matrix 2024 04:13
Crawling In The Dark (Eleven-FX Remix) Freakangel Serenity To The Stars, Beauty To The Broken Alfa Matrix 2024 04:34
On All Hallow’s Eve Killing Joke Mmxii Spinefarm 2012 03:21
Hr2 DJRQ
Track Name Artist Name(s) Album Name Record Label Release Date Length
Like a Ghost Carrellee Like a Ghost No Coast 2024-09-20 03:27
Beasts Tonight Ari Mason Creatures 704169 Records DK2 2016-03-25 03:27
You Want It Darker Crying Contest,Lady Dan,Carson Cody You Want It Darker Crying Contest 2022-10-13 03:39
Talking To Ghosts 2libras World’s End Bloodflowers 2023-03-17 03:31
Cabaret Fortune Teller Audra Going to the Theatre Projekt 2002-01-01 03:40
The Carny Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Your Funeral… My Trial (2009 – Remaster) Mute, a BMG Company 2009-04-27 08:01
Spooky, Scary Skeletons – Undead Tombstone Remix Andrew Gold Halloween Howls: Fun & Scary Music (Deluxe Edition) Craft Recordings 2019-10-18 02:06
Now I’m Feeling Zombiefied Alien Sex Fiend The Best of Alien Sex Fiend Anagram 2001-01-01 05:18
Halloween Misfits Collection 2 Astralwerks 1995-01-01 01:52
Ghosts Again Depeche Mode Ghosts Again Columbia 2023-02-09 03:59
Rising from the Dead Echoberyl Through the Chaos Mother Solitude Records 2024-05-10 04:11
Ghost of Love David Lynch Ghost of Love b/w Imaginary Girl Sacred Bones Records 2022-04-29 05:31
Rest in Peace Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast Once More With Feeling (Episode Soundtrack) Rounder Records 2002-01-01 02:45
Birth of the Vampire The Heavens Dream Reaper The Heavens 2019-03-01 04:21
Halloween Song SMITH Halloween Song Hitmaker Music Group 2024-10-10 04:38
Hr3 DJPL
Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time
O is for Orgasm (featuring Evilyn13 and Anthony [H] CVRBON DECVY, ANTHONY [H] O is for Orgasm (featuring Evilyn 13) Self Released 2023 04:59
Baby (Visceral Anatomy Remix) FEE LION Baby Remixed Self Released 2021 05:18
Machingaze Luct Melod Strict Tempo: Volume One (Part 2) Strict Tempo 2024 05:221
Take What’s Mine Die Sexual Electric A System Exclusive 2024 02:59
Science Fiction (feat. grabyourface) daddybear Science Fiction Self Released 2021 04:05
elektroLust (Supreme Court Remix) Pending Position elektroLust Infacted Recordings 2022 04:15
Darkest Hour Die Sexual Electric A System Exclusive 2024 03:53
Radikal Kuss – The Priest, The Boy & The Holy Spirit Radikal Kuss Radikal Kuss – Crack Their Law Barro 2021 05:50
Shock Of The New Brixx Conversion Therapy Heavy Machinery Records 2021 05:24
Forward (Semantix Remix) LLORA Single Synthacide 2024 06:51
XTC Die Arkitekt Single We Are The Amp 2023 05:16
Flesh Style feat. Andi (Austher Remix) Randolph & Mortimer The Future of Truth Surface Reality Records 2024 05:35
BDSM for satisfaction Grausame Töchter BDSM for satisfaction Scanner 2023 04:48

Gustave Dore, “The Raven” by Edgar Allan Poe, Woodcut, 1884

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

Menu