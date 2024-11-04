On the Edge November 3, 2024 – NUDA

Presented by listeners like YOU
We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
ontheedge@c895.org
|11.03.24
|Hr1 Zuul
|Track Title
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Year
|Time
|Transition
|Nuda
|Mindful Tragedies
|Self
|2020
|04:18
|DØNT STAY
|NUDA
|Stranger
|Self
|2024
|03:52
|TRIGGER
|NUDA
|Stranger
|Self
|2024
|04:00
|4 – PSYCHO
|NUDA
|Stranger
|Self
|2024
|03:40
|BRING ME THE GIRL
|I Speak Machine
|BRING ME THE GIRL
|Self
|2021
|03:04
|The Untold Truth (Instrumental)
|Cellmod
|Rituals
|Self
|2024
|04:04
|Pure Hate
|Gamma Vortex
|Hatefeeder
|Self
|2024
|04:43
|Temporary (Assemblage 23 Remix)
|Elezoria
|Apart (Remixed)
|SkyQCode
|2023
|05:15
|Performance
|TR/ST
|Performance
|Dais
|2024
|03:18
|vooll
|Woob
|vooll
|NewRetroWave
|2024
|03:36
|Acid Again
|Meat Beat Manifesto
|Actual Sounds & Voices
|Play it Again Sam
|1998
|05:47
|Empty (Remix Instrumental)
|Mental Discipline
|Empty (Remix)
|SkyQCode
|2019
|05:19
|Paradox Alley
|Interface
|Tomorrow is Now
|Distortion
|2024
|05:08
|Hr 2 DJRQ
|Track Name
|Artist Name(s)
|Album Name
|Record Label
|Year
|I Don’t Like The Drugs (But The Drugs Like Me)
|Marilyn Manson
|Mechanical Animals
|Interscope
|1998-09-14
|05:03
|She’s Lost Control – 2019 Digital Master
|Joy Division
|Unknown Pleasures
|Rhino
|1979-06-15
|03:57
|Alice
|Sisters of Mercy
|Some Girls Wander by Mistake
|Rhino
|1992
|03:35
|Just One Fix
|Ministry
|KE*A*H** (Psalm 69)
|Rhino
|1992-07-10
|05:10
|Your Addiction
|Night Club
|Scary World
|Gato Blanco
|2018-08-24
|03:32
|Drugs
|SINE,Curse Mackey
|INSOMNIÆ
|eMERGENCY heARTS
|2019-01-11
|03:56
|Girl on the Floor
|Ayria
|Hearts for Bullets
|Artoffact Records
|2008-09-12
|06:15
|She’s Your Cocaine
|Tori Amos
|From the Choir Girl Hotel
|Atlantic Records
|1998-04-24
|03:42
|The Perfect Drug
|Nine Inch Nails
|Lost Highway
|Interscope
|1997-02-18
|05:15
|Rehab
|KANGA
|Under Glass
|Artoffact Records
|2023-10-06
|03:28
|Happy Pills – Gimme Gimme
|Leæther Strip
|After The Devastation
|Alfa Matrix
|2006-01-12
|04:40
|You Need the Drugs
|Solar Fake
|Another Manic Episode (Deluxe Edition)
|Out of Line Music
|2015-10-30
|04:36
|Rehab
|Amy Winehouse
|Back To Black
|Universal-Island Records Ltd.
|2006-10-27
|03:34
|Florida Kilos
|Lana Del Rey
|Ultraviolence (Deluxe)
|Polydor Records
|2014-01-01
|04:16
|Hr3 DJPL
|Track Title
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Year
|Time
|Desolation (Feat. Cat Hall)
|Cvrbon Decvy
|Last Transmission
|Acid Bath Records
|2022
|06:48
|God(B)less (2020) (Clean)
|RIOTLEGION
|(Unreleased)
|(Unreleased)
|2020
|03:50
|Filth
|Nuel
|Uncultured
|Sharped Records
|2021
|06:24
|The American Dream?
|Kounter Mezhure
|MMXVII
|New Regime Records
|2017
|05:44
|Narcissist
|Red Lokust
|Hope is the Last Refuge of the Dying
|Distortion Productions
|2024
|03:46
|Con Man
|Circuit Preacher
|Con Man
|DarkTunes Music Group
|2023
|03:24
|Border (4 A.M. Ketamin Mix)
|Civil Hate
|Border (4 A.M. Ketamin Mix)
|Blackfields Records
|2024
|03:35
|Propaganda
|Chainreactor
|Dirt
|Pro Noise
|2015
|04:32
|Fascisti 2020
|William Wilson
|Fascisti 2020 (Single)
|Self Released
|2020
|04:01
|Fire Fury Power
|Kounter Mezhure
|MMXVII
|New Regime Records
|2017
|04:31
|WE’RE LIVING IN A FASCIST SOCIETY
|Damien Hearse
|WE’RE LIVING IN A FASCIST SOCIETY
|Self Released
|2024
|04:52
|The Violence (ft. Slighter)
|MOЯIS BLAK
|The Irregularity of Being
|Negative Gain Productions
|2022
|05:02
|Goddamn White Trash
|Ministry
|HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES
|Nuclear Blast Records
|2024
|04:43
Add comment