On the Edge November 3, 2024 – NUDA

DJ Zuul
November 4, 2024
3 min read
The Seattle artist NUDA

ontheedge@c895.org

11.03.24 Hr1 Zuul
Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time
Transition Nuda Mindful Tragedies Self 2020 04:18
DØNT STAY NUDA Stranger Self 2024 03:52
TRIGGER NUDA Stranger Self 2024 04:00
4 – PSYCHO NUDA Stranger Self 2024 03:40
BRING ME THE GIRL I Speak Machine BRING ME THE GIRL Self 2021 03:04
The Untold Truth (Instrumental) Cellmod Rituals Self 2024 04:04
Pure Hate Gamma Vortex Hatefeeder Self 2024 04:43
Temporary (Assemblage 23 Remix) Elezoria Apart (Remixed) SkyQCode 2023 05:15
Performance TR/ST Performance Dais 2024 03:18
vooll Woob vooll NewRetroWave 2024 03:36
Acid Again Meat Beat Manifesto Actual Sounds & Voices Play it Again Sam 1998 05:47
Empty (Remix Instrumental) Mental Discipline Empty (Remix) SkyQCode 2019 05:19
Paradox Alley Interface Tomorrow is Now Distortion 2024 05:08
Hr 2 DJRQ
Track Name Artist Name(s) Album Name Record Label Year
I Don’t Like The Drugs (But The Drugs Like Me) Marilyn Manson Mechanical Animals Interscope 1998-09-14 05:03
She’s Lost Control – 2019 Digital Master Joy Division Unknown Pleasures Rhino 1979-06-15 03:57
Alice Sisters of Mercy Some Girls Wander by Mistake Rhino 1992 03:35
Just One Fix Ministry KE*A*H** (Psalm 69) Rhino 1992-07-10 05:10
Your Addiction Night Club Scary World Gato Blanco 2018-08-24 03:32
Drugs SINE,Curse Mackey INSOMNIÆ eMERGENCY heARTS 2019-01-11 03:56
Girl on the Floor Ayria Hearts for Bullets Artoffact Records 2008-09-12 06:15
She’s Your Cocaine Tori Amos From the Choir Girl Hotel Atlantic Records 1998-04-24 03:42
The Perfect Drug Nine Inch Nails Lost Highway Interscope 1997-02-18 05:15
Rehab KANGA Under Glass Artoffact Records 2023-10-06 03:28
Happy Pills – Gimme Gimme Leæther Strip After The Devastation Alfa Matrix 2006-01-12 04:40
You Need the Drugs Solar Fake Another Manic Episode (Deluxe Edition) Out of Line Music 2015-10-30 04:36
Rehab Amy Winehouse Back To Black Universal-Island Records Ltd. 2006-10-27 03:34
Florida Kilos Lana Del Rey Ultraviolence (Deluxe) Polydor Records 2014-01-01 04:16
Hr3 DJPL
Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time
Desolation (Feat. Cat Hall) Cvrbon Decvy Last Transmission Acid Bath Records 2022 06:48
God(B)less (2020) (Clean) RIOTLEGION (Unreleased) (Unreleased) 2020 03:50
Filth Nuel Uncultured Sharped Records 2021 06:24
The American Dream? Kounter Mezhure MMXVII New Regime Records 2017 05:44
Narcissist Red Lokust Hope is the Last Refuge of the Dying Distortion Productions 2024 03:46
Con Man Circuit Preacher Con Man DarkTunes Music Group 2023 03:24
Border (4 A.M. Ketamin Mix) Civil Hate Border (4 A.M. Ketamin Mix) Blackfields Records 2024 03:35
Propaganda Chainreactor Dirt Pro Noise 2015 04:32
Fascisti 2020 William Wilson Fascisti 2020 (Single) Self Released 2020 04:01
Fire Fury Power Kounter Mezhure MMXVII New Regime Records 2017 04:31
WE’RE LIVING IN A FASCIST SOCIETY Damien Hearse WE’RE LIVING IN A FASCIST SOCIETY Self Released 2024 04:52
The Violence (ft. Slighter) MOЯIS BLAK The Irregularity of Being Negative Gain Productions 2022 05:02
Goddamn White Trash Ministry HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES Nuclear Blast Records 2024 04:43

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

