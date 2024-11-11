InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge November 10, 2024

DJ Zuul
November 11, 2024
3 min read
Lucifer king of hell

11.10.24 DJ Drool
Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time
The Order Of Death Public Image Limited Plastic Box Virgin 1984 04:47
Faith Collapsing Ministry The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste Sire 1989 04:01
Frozen Collide Chasing the Ghost Noiseplus 2000 05:01
Afterhours Covenant United States of Mind Metropolis 2000 05:02
Soma Holiday GOL Sensations Of Tone China 1995 03:55
Ocean Which Humanity Is Sky Cries Mary A Return To The Inner Experience Capitol 1993 05:21
Split into Fractions Curve Doppleganger Anxious 1992 04:34
Say The Creatures Anima Animus Play it Again Sam 1999 04:25
Nothing At All The Final Cut Atonement Fifth Colvmn 1996 05:44
Cinder Cinder Girl Index Black Light, Twilight COP International 1996 07:02
Jana (Youth Mix) Killing Joke Jana (Single) Butterfly 1994 04:02
Harsh Stone White Skinny Puppy VIVIsect VI Nettwerk 1988 04:29
Cycom Clock DVA Digital Soundtracks Contempo 1992 04:13
11.10.24 DJ Rokry Qwen
Track Name Artist Name(s) Album Name Record Label Release Date
Candy Iggy Pop Brick By Brick Virgin Records 1990 04:13
Lovers From The Past Mareux Lovers From The Past Revolution Records 2023 03:19
Post Traumatic Love ACTORS Reanimated Artoffact Records 2022 03:20
Touch Myself Genitorturers Touch Myself EP Gforce 2001 03:22
Dangerous Depeche Mode Violator (Deluxe) Venusnote Ltd. 1990 04:22
Your hands on my skin De/Vision Zehn (Best of) Synthetic Product Records 2007 04:41
Kiss Me Until My Lips Fall Off Lebanon Hanover Let Them Be Alien Fabrika Records 2018 04:10
Mine Giolì & Assia Mine Diesis Records 2024 03:42
My World Eivør Slør (English Version) A&G Records 2017 04:55
Get Down, Make Love Nine Inch Nails Pretty Hate Machine (Remastered) Concord Records, Inc. 1989 04:19
Desperate but Not Serious Adam Ant Friend Or Foe Columbia 1982 04:15
Did you miss me The Young Gods The Young Gods (Deluxe Edition) Two Gentlemen 2012 03:22
Guns And Roses Lana Del Rey Ultraviolence (Deluxe) Polydor Records 2014 04:31
The Ship Song Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds The Good Son (2010 – Remaster) Mute, a BMG Company 2010 05:14
Did I Ever Love You Leonard Cohen Popular Problems Columbia 2014 04:11
11.11.24 DJ 20 cents lost
Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time
It’s Watching You Metakross Body Control Oberwave Records 2024 4:55:00
Shutting Down Frontal Boundary Shutting Down (single) Re:Mission Entertainment 2024 4:54:00
Salvation The Seven Whores of the Apocalypse Salvation (Single) Scanner 2024 4:18:00
Get Down CASTROE Single Self-released 2024 4:25:00
This All Hurts Circuit Preacher This All Hurts DarkTunes Music Group 2024 3:14:00
LAST RITES Miss Trezz Last Rights (Single) Re:Mission Entertainment 2024 3:33:00
My Hell Mikrometrik My Hell Acid Bath Records 2024 4:18:00
Live Fast Die Last (Faderhead Remix) CHEMICAL SWEET KID Live Fast Die Last (Faderhead Remix) Self-Released 2024 4:27:00
Guess (Brixx remix) ft. Billie Eilish Charli XCX Guess (Brixx remix) (Single) Self-released 2024 4:13:00
Dopamine (Alen Skanner Remix) Semantix Caustic Motion Self-released 2024 6:07:00
Moon Witch (Extended Version) Simon Carter & Fabsi Moon Witch Self-Released? 2024 5:41:00
Double Helix Overdrive Kris Baha Cyber Body Music Vol.1 [KDC243] Kindcrime 2024 6:32:00
Monster Downstairs (Blue Ant Remix) Anthony (H) Monster Downstairs Remixes Live Evil Productions 2024 4:51:00

Gustave Dore – Lucifer, King of Hell (1861)

lo! The place where thou hast need to arm thy heart with strength

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

