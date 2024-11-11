On the Edge November 10, 2024

Presented by listeners like YOU

11.10.24 DJ Drool Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time The Order Of Death Public Image Limited Plastic Box Virgin 1984 04:47 Faith Collapsing Ministry The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste Sire 1989 04:01 Frozen Collide Chasing the Ghost Noiseplus 2000 05:01 Afterhours Covenant United States of Mind Metropolis 2000 05:02 Soma Holiday GOL Sensations Of Tone China 1995 03:55 Ocean Which Humanity Is Sky Cries Mary A Return To The Inner Experience Capitol 1993 05:21 Split into Fractions Curve Doppleganger Anxious 1992 04:34 Say The Creatures Anima Animus Play it Again Sam 1999 04:25 Nothing At All The Final Cut Atonement Fifth Colvmn 1996 05:44 Cinder Cinder Girl Index Black Light, Twilight COP International 1996 07:02 Jana (Youth Mix) Killing Joke Jana (Single) Butterfly 1994 04:02 Harsh Stone White Skinny Puppy VIVIsect VI Nettwerk 1988 04:29 Cycom Clock DVA Digital Soundtracks Contempo 1992 04:13 11.10.24 DJ Rokry Qwen Track Name Artist Name(s) Album Name Record Label Release Date Candy Iggy Pop Brick By Brick Virgin Records 1990 04:13 Lovers From The Past Mareux Lovers From The Past Revolution Records 2023 03:19 Post Traumatic Love ACTORS Reanimated Artoffact Records 2022 03:20 Touch Myself Genitorturers Touch Myself EP Gforce 2001 03:22 Dangerous Depeche Mode Violator (Deluxe) Venusnote Ltd. 1990 04:22 Your hands on my skin De/Vision Zehn (Best of) Synthetic Product Records 2007 04:41 Kiss Me Until My Lips Fall Off Lebanon Hanover Let Them Be Alien Fabrika Records 2018 04:10 Mine Giolì & Assia Mine Diesis Records 2024 03:42 My World Eivør Slør (English Version) A&G Records 2017 04:55 Get Down, Make Love Nine Inch Nails Pretty Hate Machine (Remastered) Concord Records, Inc. 1989 04:19 Desperate but Not Serious Adam Ant Friend Or Foe Columbia 1982 04:15 Did you miss me The Young Gods The Young Gods (Deluxe Edition) Two Gentlemen 2012 03:22 Guns And Roses Lana Del Rey Ultraviolence (Deluxe) Polydor Records 2014 04:31 The Ship Song Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds The Good Son (2010 – Remaster) Mute, a BMG Company 2010 05:14 Did I Ever Love You Leonard Cohen Popular Problems Columbia 2014 04:11 11.11.24 DJ 20 cents lost Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time It’s Watching You Metakross Body Control Oberwave Records 2024 4:55:00 Shutting Down Frontal Boundary Shutting Down (single) Re:Mission Entertainment 2024 4:54:00 Salvation The Seven Whores of the Apocalypse Salvation (Single) Scanner 2024 4:18:00 Get Down CASTROE Single Self-released 2024 4:25:00 This All Hurts Circuit Preacher This All Hurts DarkTunes Music Group 2024 3:14:00 LAST RITES Miss Trezz Last Rights (Single) Re:Mission Entertainment 2024 3:33:00 My Hell Mikrometrik My Hell Acid Bath Records 2024 4:18:00 Live Fast Die Last (Faderhead Remix) CHEMICAL SWEET KID Live Fast Die Last (Faderhead Remix) Self-Released 2024 4:27:00 Guess (Brixx remix) ft. Billie Eilish Charli XCX Guess (Brixx remix) (Single) Self-released 2024 4:13:00 Dopamine (Alen Skanner Remix) Semantix Caustic Motion Self-released 2024 6:07:00 Moon Witch (Extended Version) Simon Carter & Fabsi Moon Witch Self-Released? 2024 5:41:00 Double Helix Overdrive Kris Baha Cyber Body Music Vol.1 [KDC243] Kindcrime 2024 6:32:00 Monster Downstairs (Blue Ant Remix) Anthony (H) Monster Downstairs Remixes Live Evil Productions 2024 4:51:00

Gustave Dore – Lucifer, King of Hell (1861)

lo! The place where thou hast need to arm thy heart with strength