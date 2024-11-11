On the Edge November 10, 2024

Presented by listeners like YOU
|11.10.24
|DJ Drool
|Track Title
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Year
|Time
|The Order Of Death
|Public Image Limited
|Plastic Box
|Virgin
|1984
|04:47
|Faith Collapsing
|Ministry
|The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste
|Sire
|1989
|04:01
|Frozen
|Collide
|Chasing the Ghost
|Noiseplus
|2000
|05:01
|Afterhours
|Covenant
|United States of Mind
|Metropolis
|2000
|05:02
|Soma Holiday
|GOL
|Sensations Of Tone
|China
|1995
|03:55
|Ocean Which Humanity Is
|Sky Cries Mary
|A Return To The Inner Experience
|Capitol
|1993
|05:21
|Split into Fractions
|Curve
|Doppleganger
|Anxious
|1992
|04:34
|Say
|The Creatures
|Anima Animus
|Play it Again Sam
|1999
|04:25
|Nothing At All
|The Final Cut
|Atonement
|Fifth Colvmn
|1996
|05:44
|Cinder Cinder Girl
|Index
|Black Light, Twilight
|COP International
|1996
|07:02
|Jana (Youth Mix)
|Killing Joke
|Jana (Single)
|Butterfly
|1994
|04:02
|Harsh Stone White
|Skinny Puppy
|VIVIsect VI
|Nettwerk
|1988
|04:29
|Cycom
|Clock DVA
|Digital Soundtracks
|Contempo
|1992
|04:13
|11.10.24
|DJ Rokry Qwen
|Track Name
|Artist Name(s)
|Album Name
|Record Label
|Release Date
|Candy
|Iggy Pop
|Brick By Brick
|Virgin Records
|1990
|04:13
|Lovers From The Past
|Mareux
|Lovers From The Past
|Revolution Records
|2023
|03:19
|Post Traumatic Love
|ACTORS
|Reanimated
|Artoffact Records
|2022
|03:20
|Touch Myself
|Genitorturers
|Touch Myself EP
|Gforce
|2001
|03:22
|Dangerous
|Depeche Mode
|Violator (Deluxe)
|Venusnote Ltd.
|1990
|04:22
|Your hands on my skin
|De/Vision
|Zehn (Best of)
|Synthetic Product Records
|2007
|04:41
|Kiss Me Until My Lips Fall Off
|Lebanon Hanover
|Let Them Be Alien
|Fabrika Records
|2018
|04:10
|Mine
|Giolì & Assia
|Mine
|Diesis Records
|2024
|03:42
|My World
|Eivør
|Slør (English Version)
|A&G Records
|2017
|04:55
|Get Down, Make Love
|Nine Inch Nails
|Pretty Hate Machine (Remastered)
|Concord Records, Inc.
|1989
|04:19
|Desperate but Not Serious
|Adam Ant
|Friend Or Foe
|Columbia
|1982
|04:15
|Did you miss me
|The Young Gods
|The Young Gods (Deluxe Edition)
|Two Gentlemen
|2012
|03:22
|Guns And Roses
|Lana Del Rey
|Ultraviolence (Deluxe)
|Polydor Records
|2014
|04:31
|The Ship Song
|Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
|The Good Son (2010 – Remaster)
|Mute, a BMG Company
|2010
|05:14
|Did I Ever Love You
|Leonard Cohen
|Popular Problems
|Columbia
|2014
|04:11
|11.11.24
|DJ 20 cents lost
|Track Title
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Year
|Time
|It’s Watching You
|Metakross
|Body Control
|Oberwave Records
|2024
|4:55:00
|Shutting Down
|Frontal Boundary
|Shutting Down (single)
|Re:Mission Entertainment
|2024
|4:54:00
|Salvation
|The Seven Whores of the Apocalypse
|Salvation (Single)
|Scanner
|2024
|4:18:00
|Get Down
|CASTROE
|Single
|Self-released
|2024
|4:25:00
|This All Hurts
|Circuit Preacher
|This All Hurts
|DarkTunes Music Group
|2024
|3:14:00
|LAST RITES
|Miss Trezz
|Last Rights (Single)
|Re:Mission Entertainment
|2024
|3:33:00
|My Hell
|Mikrometrik
|My Hell
|Acid Bath Records
|2024
|4:18:00
|Live Fast Die Last (Faderhead Remix)
|CHEMICAL SWEET KID
|Live Fast Die Last (Faderhead Remix)
|Self-Released
|2024
|4:27:00
|Guess (Brixx remix) ft. Billie Eilish
|Charli XCX
|Guess (Brixx remix) (Single)
|Self-released
|2024
|4:13:00
|Dopamine (Alen Skanner Remix)
|Semantix
|Caustic Motion
|Self-released
|2024
|6:07:00
|Moon Witch (Extended Version)
|Simon Carter & Fabsi
|Moon Witch
|Self-Released?
|2024
|5:41:00
|Double Helix Overdrive
|Kris Baha
|Cyber Body Music Vol.1 [KDC243]
|Kindcrime
|2024
|6:32:00
|Monster Downstairs (Blue Ant Remix)
|Anthony (H)
|Monster Downstairs Remixes
|Live Evil Productions
|2024
|4:51:00
Gustave Dore – Lucifer, King of Hell (1861)
lo! The place where thou hast need to arm thy heart with strength
