InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge May 5, 2024 – ULTRA SUNN

DJ Zuul
May 6, 2024
2 min read
Gaelle & Sam from the Belgian electro band ULTRA SUNN

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

…and by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.

ontheedge@c895.org

Sun May 5 Hour ONE: Zuul Interviews ULTRA SUNN

  1. ULTRA SUNN – This Is Not About You
  2. ULTRA SUNN – Some Ghost Could Follow
  3. ULTRA SUNN – Fall From Grace
  4. Beyoncé – ALIEN SUPERSTAR
  5. Intent:Outtake – Wie der Sturm
  6. RATPAJAMA – Selfdevouring
  7. Deserta – Far From Over
  8. Local Suicide – Unorthodox Orthodox
  9. Project Pitchfork – Axiom
  10. NNHMN – Love
  11. XTR Human – Neid
  12. Trade Secrets – Violent Hearts

Sun May 5 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Gesaffelstein – Hard Dreams
  2. Dread Risks – Trace Amounts [Spankthenun Remix]
  3. Melt Motif – Broken Floor [Thief Remix]
  4. Cyanotic – Sleepless Prowler
  5. Antigen Shift – Verified Unidentified Unknown [Dread Risks Mix]
  6. Unitcode-Machine – Emptiness
  7. Night Club – Pretty Girls Do Ugly Things
  8. Capsules Of Energy – Love Bite
  9. Data Void – So Alien
  10. Sissy Misfit – Push The Needle
  11. Pseudokrupp Project – Keep Calm And Create Chaos
  12. Stahlschlag – Lokal Samastah
  13. Street Fever – La Core

Mon May 6: DJ RockettQween ‘Longing & Ennui’

  1. Boy Harsher – Lust
  2. Black Nail Cabaret – Satisfaction
  3. Iggy Pop – In The Deathcar
  4. Vore Aurora – Envenom
  5. Night Club f MJ Keenan – Gone
  6. Leaether Strip – I Am Disturbed
  7. KANGA – Going Red
  8. Chelsea Wolfe – Everything Turns Blue
  9. Austra – Spellwork
  10. Lebanon Hangover – Gallowdance
  11. Pulp – Common People
  12. Patience – Living Things Don’t Last
  13. Deftness – Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want
  14. David Lynch – Imaginary Girl

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu