On the Edge May 5, 2024 – ULTRA SUNN

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
…and by listeners like YOU
We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
ontheedge@c895.org
Sun May 5 Hour ONE: Zuul Interviews ULTRA SUNN
- ULTRA SUNN – This Is Not About You
- ULTRA SUNN – Some Ghost Could Follow
- ULTRA SUNN – Fall From Grace
- Beyoncé – ALIEN SUPERSTAR
- Intent:Outtake – Wie der Sturm
- RATPAJAMA – Selfdevouring
- Deserta – Far From Over
- Local Suicide – Unorthodox Orthodox
- Project Pitchfork – Axiom
- NNHMN – Love
- XTR Human – Neid
- Trade Secrets – Violent Hearts
Sun May 5 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost
- Gesaffelstein – Hard Dreams
- Dread Risks – Trace Amounts [Spankthenun Remix]
- Melt Motif – Broken Floor [Thief Remix]
- Cyanotic – Sleepless Prowler
- Antigen Shift – Verified Unidentified Unknown [Dread Risks Mix]
- Unitcode-Machine – Emptiness
- Night Club – Pretty Girls Do Ugly Things
- Capsules Of Energy – Love Bite
- Data Void – So Alien
- Sissy Misfit – Push The Needle
- Pseudokrupp Project – Keep Calm And Create Chaos
- Stahlschlag – Lokal Samastah
- Street Fever – La Core
Mon May 6: DJ RockettQween ‘Longing & Ennui’
- Boy Harsher – Lust
- Black Nail Cabaret – Satisfaction
- Iggy Pop – In The Deathcar
- Vore Aurora – Envenom
- Night Club f MJ Keenan – Gone
- Leaether Strip – I Am Disturbed
- KANGA – Going Red
- Chelsea Wolfe – Everything Turns Blue
- Austra – Spellwork
- Lebanon Hangover – Gallowdance
- Pulp – Common People
- Patience – Living Things Don’t Last
- Deftness – Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want
- David Lynch – Imaginary Girl
Add comment