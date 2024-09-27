Specialty ShowsThe Vortex

The Vortex: September 28th Line Up

Harmony Soleil
September 27, 2024
Event flyer for "The Vortex," an underground dance music event held every Saturday from 9 PM to 12 AM. Features artist Michael Manahan from Gather, CascadiaNW and second artist from Black Velvet, LA (Omphonc, Wulfpack - TEEN). Hosted by Derrrick Deep at locations C89.5FM and C895.org in Seattle. The flyer is graphically styled with bold lettering in whites and blues and includes stylized images of speakers, sound waves, and a vinyl record.
This week we get DEEP into the sounds of deep tech & progressive in the mix for your Saturday night starting at 9pm until midnight!
 

You can check out the schedule for the rest of September below!

Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
Listen on air and online on our app 9pm Saturday!
 
9pm – Black Velveteen (ProtonRadio, reflect_sea)
10pm – Micheal Manahan B2B Jamie Schwabl
11pm – Micheal Manahan B2B Jamie Schwabl
Promotional poster for The Vortex 89.5 FM featuring colorful blocks with event dates and names of various artists performing every Saturday, including Doza Copeland, Liz Sommons, Ruitech, Ana-Lisa C., Sherman C., Alex Velteen, and Jamie Schwabl. Hosted by Derrick Deep.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

