New Show Alert: The Morning Blend

Harmony Soleil
September 5, 2024
1 min read
Logo of C89.5's Morning Blend program, featuring a stylized sun and record design with text "Morning Blend every weekday @ 5am" on a gradient purple background.

This fall, wake up and smell the beats!

Starting Monday September 9th, the Morning Blend, is your daily dose of non-stop energy on c895! Every weekday from 5 to 6 AM, we are serving up an hour long mix of pure energy to kickstart your day. Our resident DJs are in the mix bright and early to get you moving and grooving before the sun is up, the perfect pre-party for your day and c895 Mornings with Drew Bailey!

So skip the snooze button, grab your coffee, and let The Morning Blend be your caffeine fix, starting weekdays at 5am starting Monday September 9th!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

1 comment

  • Hey, I wake up at 5:10 A.M. in the morning on every weekday except for Wednesday! I could easily listen to this if I could while I was getting ready to wake up for school! 😉

Promotional banner for C89.5 featuring musician Bad Snacks. Includes three stylized images of the artist in different poses with a backdrop of the text "Modern Lover (Femme House)" and event date August 16th
FeaturedInterviews

c895 in Conversation with Bad Snacks

In conversation with Harmony Soleil (MD, APD & On air host at c895 in Seattle) and LA-based producer and multi-instrumentalist, Bad Snacks prior to her workshop and performance the W Seattle on August 14th, 2024. The conversation includes...

