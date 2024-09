This Saturday September 21st, Derrick Deep is bringing it on the Vortex with a squad of DJs in the mix for three hours, starting at 9pm until midnight. Check out the full schedule below and remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!

We get DEEP into the sounds of Underground House on The Vortex on C89.5FM with:

9pm – Ana-Lisa (MakesMeHuman)



10pm – Alex Flores (Depth, Barnacle Bros)



11pm – Sherman Crawford (Selector Records)

Follow: D.Guti, Deep Light, Uniting Souls, C89.5

You can check out the schedule for the rest of September below!