The Vortex: September 9th Line Up

This Saturday September 7th, Derrick Deep is taking over the Vortex with a squad of DJs in the mix for three hours, starting at 9pm until midnight. Check out the full schedule below and remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!



We get DEEP into the sounds of Underground House on The Vortex on C89.5FM with:

Doza (11pm)

Jon Lemmon (10pm)

Copeland PNW (9pm)

Listen on the radio LIVE at KNHC 89.5FM or listen live ONLINE at C895.org!

