FeaturedSpecialty ShowsThe Vortex

The Vortex: September 9th Line Up

Harmony Soleil
September 6, 2024
1 min read
Promotional poster for The Vortex underground dance music event featuring Derrick Deep. The event occurs every Saturday from 9 PM to 12 AM at The Vortex, and details future performances by other artists. Includes a graphic of a DJ performing with headphones and a mixer, and information about the radio station C89.5 FM.

This Saturday September 7th, Derrick Deep is taking over the Vortex with a squad of DJs in the mix for three hours, starting at 9pm until midnight. Check out the full schedule below and remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!Promotional flyer for 'The Underground Dance Music' event featuring every Saturday from 9 PM to 12 AM. Includes artists Doza, Jon Lemmon, and Copeland. The event is hosted by Derrick Deep from Seattle, Washington. Background of the flyer includes a stylized graphic of a DJ mixing table with sound waves and a city skyline.


We get DEEP into the sounds of Underground House on The Vortex on C89.5FM with:

Doza (11pm)
Jon Lemmon (10pm)
Copeland PNW (9pm)
Listen on the radio LIVE at KNHC 89.5FM or listen live ONLINE at C895.org

Follow: Viva RecordingsHunt & Gather
D.GutiDeep LightUniting SoulsC89.5

You can check out the schedule for the rest of September below!

Promotional poster for The Vortex 89.5 FM featuring colorful blocks with event dates and names of various artists performing every Saturday, including Doza Copeland, Liz Sommons, Ruitech, Ana-Lisa C., Sherman C., Alex Velteen, and Jamie Schwabl. Hosted by Derrick Deep.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu