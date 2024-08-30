FeaturedSpecialty ShowsThe Vortex

The Vortex is Evolving This Fall

Harmony Soleil
August 30, 2024
The Vortex is evolving, this fall!

New Vortex host DJ Derek Deep

Starting Saturday, September 7th, dive deeper into the night as the Vortex starts spinning at 9pm! Lock in as resident DJ Derek Deep takes the helm along with a whole new crew and unleashes the full power of breaks, beats and the best in underground dance music over three big hours!

For the first show, Derek Deep has a stacked line up including:

  • Doza (11pm)
  • Jon Lemmon (10pm)
  • Copeland PNW (9pm)

Get lost in the Vortex at a new time, 9pm to midnight starting September 7th!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

