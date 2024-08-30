The Vortex is evolving, this fall!

Starting Saturday, September 7th, dive deeper into the night as the Vortex starts spinning at 9pm! Lock in as resident DJ Derek Deep takes the helm along with a whole new crew and unleashes the full power of breaks, beats and the best in underground dance music over three big hours!

For the first show, Derek Deep has a stacked line up including:

Doza (11pm)

Jon Lemmon (10pm)

Copeland PNW (9pm)

Get lost in the Vortex at a new time, 9pm to midnight starting September 7th!