EventsFeaturedGuest Mix Seattle

Guest Mix Seattle Summer Sessions Finale – 8/30

Harmony Soleil
August 29, 2024
1 min read
Promotional flyer for a live DJ event featuring LOLAK, Mr. Linden, and guests at Kremwerk, scheduled for Saturday, August 30th, 2024 at 7 PM. The flyer includes a split image: on the left, a person with sunglasses and a purple top; on the right, a person with a tattoo and a blue top featuring a cartoon design, standing by DJ equipment.

This summer c895 brings you Guest Mix Seattle Summer Sessions at Kremwerk! Every Saturday evening catch a different featured DJ on the patio at Kremwerk!

This Saturday, August 30th, we are wrapping things up after a summer of great evenings on the Kremwerk patio with MrLinden and Lola K in the mix from 7-10pm!
 
We can’t wait to celebrate the talent of Seattle in person this Saturday night on the patio at Kremwerk and a huge thank you to everyone who came out and danced with us this summer!
 
Tickets are only $5 and at c895.org/SummerSessions!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Promotional banner for C89.5 featuring musician Bad Snacks. Includes three stylized images of the artist in different poses with a backdrop of the text "Modern Lover (Femme House)" and event date August 16th
FeaturedInterviews

c895 in Conversation with Bad Snacks

In conversation with Harmony Soleil (MD, APD & On air host at c895 in Seattle) and LA-based producer and multi-instrumentalist, Bad Snacks prior to her workshop and performance the W Seattle on August 14th, 2024. The conversation includes...

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu