Guest Mix Seattle Summer Sessions Finale – 8/30

This summer c895 brings you Guest Mix Seattle Summer Sessions at Kremwerk! Every Saturday evening catch a different featured DJ on the patio at Kremwerk!

This Saturday, August 30th, we are wrapping things up after a summer of great evenings on the Kremwerk patio with MrLinden and Lola K in the mix from 7-10pm!

We can’t wait to celebrate the talent of Seattle in person this Saturday night on the patio at Kremwerk and a huge thank you to everyone who came out and danced with us this summer!