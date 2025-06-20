It's A VibeSpecialty Shows

It’s A Vibe – 6/20

Harmony Soleil
June 20, 2025
1 min read
Image celebrating the 1-year anniversary of 'It's A Vibe #WorldLadyLove' with vibrant fireworks in the background and a central banner featuring colorful text and repeated images of a person wearing large sunglasses

This Friday night join legendary mixologist DJ Lady Love and ‘It’s A Vibe’ for an hour in the mix kicking off your Friday night at 8pm!

This week DJ Lady Love is celebrating the ONE YEAR ANNIVERSAY of the show, in the mix for a full hour!

You can listen in the Puget Sound on your radio at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Promotional poster for 'It's a Vibe with DJ Lady Love', celebrating Black Music Month with a tribute to Sly Stone, featuring an image of Sly Stone in a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.
FeaturedIt's A Vibe

It’s A Vibe – 6/13

This Friday night join legendary mixologist DJ Lady Love and ‘It’s A Vibe’ for an hour in the mix kicking off your Friday night at 8pm! This week DJ Lady Love is helping you dance into your weekend! @DJLadyLove is paying tribute to Sly Stone on...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Black lanyard with c89.5 vintage logos all over it.
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
Steel License Plate Frame
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu