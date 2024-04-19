Coming Soon: The Zeroes Show!

Get ready to turn back the clock and groove to the sounds of the 2000’s as Nathan Hale High School students launch “The Zeroes Show” on c89.5, the nation’s premier electronic dance music radio station. The show will premiere on April 28 at 9:00 PM PST and will air weekly for 12 weeks, with each episode dedicated to a different year from 2000 through 2009. In addition to the chronological journey, lis teners can expect special bonus episodes featuring themed content.

“The Zeroes Show” promises to offer more than just nostalgia; it’s a fresh take on the music that defined a generation. Hosted by Nathan Hale students who bring their unique perspectives and infectious energy to the airwaves, the show aims to provide listeners with both context and entertainment.

“Vida and I have had so much fun making The Zeroes Show and have learned so much in the process. We are so grateful for this opportunity that C89.5 has given us and hope everyone will tune in!” said Lucy, one of the show’s hosts. Vida added, “Lucy and I have been working on the show for a while and we are really excited that it is almost ready to go on air! It’s been so fun finding and remembering songs from the 2000s and I think we have a really good collection ready.”

Listeners can tune in to “The Zeroes Show” on c89.5 FM in the Seattle area or stream it online at c895.org. Don’t miss out on this electrifying journey through the 2000s, filled with hits, memories, and surprises.

Follow “The Zeroes Show” on Instagram!