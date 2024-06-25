The Zeroes Show Episode #09 (2008)!

Welcome back to The Zeroes Show! This is episode #9 which highlights tracks from the year 2008. Below you can find our playlist for this episode with decade favorites mixed in. Tell us your favorite tracks and memories from 2008! Thank you so much to everyone tuning in and come back next week to hear our last regular episode, episode #10, with hits from 2009!

Just Dance – Lady Gaga

Miss Independent – Ne-Yo

Single Ladies – Beyonce

American Boy – Estelle featuring Kanye West

Circus – Britney Spears

Baby Boy – Beyonce (DECADE FAVORITE)

I Kissed A Girl – Katy Perry

Kiss Me Thru the Phone – Soulja Boy

Closer – Ne-Yo

Womanizer – Britney Spears

All I Ever Wanted – Basshunter

Hot N Cold – Katy Perry

Right Thurr – Chingy (DECADE FAVORITE)

Disturbia – Rihanna

4 Minutes – Madonna featuring Justin Timberlake and Timbaland

Whatever You Like – T.I.

