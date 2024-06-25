The Zeroes Show Episode #09 (2008)!

Specialty ShowsThe Zeroes Show

A CD case with an image of the two show hosts and the words "The Zeroes Show"Welcome back to The Zeroes Show! This is episode #9 which highlights tracks from the year 2008. Below you can find our playlist for this episode with decade favorites mixed in. Tell us your favorite tracks and memories from 2008! Thank you so much to everyone tuning in and come back next week to hear our last regular episode, episode #10, with hits from 2009!

Make sure to follow The Zeroes Show on Instagram to keep up with hosts Lucy and Vida as they produce the show and go through the decade!

Just Dance – Lady Gaga

Miss Independent – Ne-Yo

Single Ladies – Beyonce

American Boy – Estelle featuring Kanye West

Circus – Britney Spears

Baby Boy – Beyonce (DECADE FAVORITE)

I Kissed A Girl – Katy Perry

Kiss Me Thru the Phone – Soulja Boy

Closer –  Ne-Yo

Womanizer – Britney Spears

All I Ever Wanted – Basshunter

Hot N Cold – Katy Perry

Right Thurr – Chingy (DECADE FAVORITE)

Disturbia – Rihanna

4 Minutes – Madonna featuring Justin Timberlake and Timbaland

Whatever You Like – T.I.

Past episodes On Demand!

Click on the episode art below to find playlists from past episodes of ‘The Zeroes Show’!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

