The Zeroes Show Episode #08 (2007)!

This is episode #8 which highlights songs from the year 2007. Below you can find our playlist for this episode with decade favorites mixed in.

Give It To Me – Timbaland

Krazy – Pitbull featuring Lil Jon

Kiss Kiss – Chris Brown featuring T-Pain

Live Your Life – T.I. featuring Rihanna

Buy U Drank (Shawty Snappin’) – T-Pain

Makes Me Wonder – Maroon 5

The Way I Are – Timbaland

Hit-Em Up Style – Blu Cantrell

Pocketful of Sunshine – Natasha Bedingfield

Bed – J. Holiday

Stronger – Kanye West

Bust It Baby Part 2 – Plies featuring Ne-Yo

Let Me Blow Ya Mind – Eve featuring Gwen Stefani

