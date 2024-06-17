The Zeroes Show Episode #08 (2007)!

Welcome back to The Zeroes Show! This is episode #8 which highlights songs from the year 2007. Below you can find our playlist for this episode with decade favorites mixed in. Tell us your favorite tracks and memories from 2007! Thank you so much to everyone tuning in and come back next week to hear episode #9 with hits from 2008!
Give It To Me – Timbaland
Krazy – Pitbull featuring Lil Jon
Kiss Kiss – Chris Brown featuring T-Pain
Live Your Life – T.I. featuring Rihanna
Buy U Drank (Shawty Snappin’) – T-Pain
Makes Me Wonder – Maroon 5
The Way I Are – Timbaland
Hit-Em Up Style – Blu Cantrell
Pocketful of Sunshine – Natasha Bedingfield
Bed – J. Holiday
Stronger – Kanye West
Bust It Baby Part 2 – Plies featuring Ne-Yo
Let Me Blow Ya Mind – Eve featuring Gwen Stefani
