The Zeroes Show Episode #07 (2006)!

Welcome back to The Zeroes Show! This is episode #7 which features songs from the year 2006. Below you can find our playlist for this episode with decade favorites mixed in. Tell us your favorite tracks and memories from 2006! Thank you so much to everyone tuning in and come back next week to hear episode #8 with hits from 2007!
The Sweet Escape – Gwen Stefani
SexyBack – Justin Timberlake
Wind It Up – Gwen Stefani
Promiscuous – Nelly Furtado featuring Timbaland
Clint Eastwood – Gorillaz (DECADE FAVORITE)
Irreplaceable – Beyonce
SOS – Rihanna
Say It Right – Nelly Furtado
Get Busy – Sean Paul (DECADE FAVORITE)
Break It Off – Rihanna Featuring Sean Paul
Ain’t No Other Man – Christina Aguilera
Fergalicious – Fergie
I Wanna Luv You – Akon Featuring Snoop Dogg
Hot In Herre – Nelly (DECADE FAVORITE)
Crazy – Gnarls Barkley
