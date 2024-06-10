Specialty ShowsThe Zeroes Show

The Zeroes Show Episode #07 (2006)!

June 10, 2024
A vibrant graphic featuring the number “2006” in large white digits on a red background with a stylized texture of photographic film reels. On the left side, a smaller box is superimposed containing a red-filtered image of a chaotic scene with the text "episode #7 and an arrow pointing towards the number 2006.
An image of two students wearing headphones in a cartoon club with the words "The Zeroes Show"
A

Welcome back to The Zeroes Show! This is episode #7 which features songs from the year 2006. Below you can find our playlist for this episode with decade favorites mixed in. Tell us your favorite tracks and memories from 2006! Thank you so much to everyone tuning in and come back next week to hear episode #8 with hits from 2007!

Make sure to follow The Zeroes Show on Instagram to keep up with hosts Lucy and Vida as they produce the show and go through the decade!

The Sweet Escape – Gwen Stefani

SexyBack – Justin Timberlake

Wind It Up – Gwen Stefani

Promiscuous – Nelly Furtado featuring Timbaland

Clint Eastwood – Gorillaz (DECADE FAVORITE)

Irreplaceable – Beyonce

SOS – Rihanna

Say It Right – Nelly Furtado

Get Busy – Sean Paul (DECADE FAVORITE)

Break It Off – Rihanna Featuring Sean Paul

Ain’t No Other Man – Christina Aguilera

Fergalicious – Fergie

I Wanna Luv You – Akon Featuring Snoop Dogg

Hot In Herre – Nelly (DECADE FAVORITE)

Crazy – Gnarls Barkley

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

