The Zeroes Show Episode #07 (2006)!

Welcome back to The Zeroes Show! This is episode #7 which features songs from the year 2006. Below you can find our playlist for this episode with decade favorites mixed in. Tell us your favorite tracks and memories from 2006! Thank you so much to everyone tuning in and come back next week to hear episode #8 with hits from 2007!

The Sweet Escape – Gwen Stefani

SexyBack – Justin Timberlake

Wind It Up – Gwen Stefani

Promiscuous – Nelly Furtado featuring Timbaland

Clint Eastwood – Gorillaz (DECADE FAVORITE)

Irreplaceable – Beyonce

SOS – Rihanna

Say It Right – Nelly Furtado

Get Busy – Sean Paul (DECADE FAVORITE)

Break It Off – Rihanna Featuring Sean Paul

Ain’t No Other Man – Christina Aguilera

Fergalicious – Fergie

I Wanna Luv You – Akon Featuring Snoop Dogg

Hot In Herre – Nelly (DECADE FAVORITE)

Crazy – Gnarls Barkley

