Specialty Shows

New Show: The Groove Gallery

Harmony Soleil
June 5, 2024
An ornate golden frame displaying the logo 'Groove Gallery,' styled as a black vinyl record with a yellow center, set against a marble background.

Looking for a midweek escape? Check your stress at the door and enter the Groove Gallery!

A person holding a DJ controller box in front of a large mural of Jimmy Hendrix. The mural is styled like a U.S. dollar bill, with Washington depicted in monochrome green. The person is wearing a red cap, a black top with graphic text, camo shorts, and white socks with black shoes.

Starting on June 12th and Wednesday nights after that at 8pm, Walt Deez will explore the laid back side of house music, the soundtrack for a Wednesday wind down. From funky beats to soulful melodies, each episode is a journey through the diverse world of rhythm and sound. Whether you’re into jazz, hip-hop, soul, or lofi, unwind with the Groove Gallery starting Wednesday June 12th at 8pm on c895!

Creating a vibe to ensure that your feet are always moving – that is how Walt Deez approaches every set. From his mother’s 70’s and 80’s records to the underground hip hop and house scene, anything with an upbeat sample is fair game to come across his decks. Crafting each set as a musical journey, he strives to keep the dance floor full while taking listeners along for the ride!

Learn more about Walt Deez on his episode of the ‘Guest Mix Seattle: the Podcast’!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

