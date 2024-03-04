Guest Mix Seattle Episode #28 with Walt Deez!

FeaturedGuest Mix SeattleGuest Mix Seattle

Harmony Soleil
March 4, 2024
An image of Walt Deez Djing with the words "Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast feauring Walt Deez" with an image of the Space Needle

Welcome to Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast from c895!

On this episode, c895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠⁠⁠Walt Deez!

Creating a vibe to ensure that your feet are always moving – that is how Walt Deez approaches every set. From his mother’s 70’s and 80’s records to the underground hip hop and house scene, anything with an upbeat sample is fair game to come across his decks. Crafting each set as a musical journey, he strives to keep the dance floor full while taking listeners along for the ride

Catch Walt Deez in the mix Sunday March 10th, 2024!

This podcast is a companion to Guest Mix Seattle an hour long mix that airs every Sunday night at 8pm on 89.5fm in Seattle and on our website at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠C895.org⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

Here on Guestmix Seattle: The Podcast, we get to dive deep with the DJs before you hear them go in the mix sunday talking about how they first got into DJing, the gear they love, their favorite Seattle late night spots, advice for up and coming DJs and way more.

Make sure to follow this podcast so you don’t miss a single episode as they come out each Monday and then catch that weeks interviewee in the mix the following Sunday night at 8pm on c895!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

