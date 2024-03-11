FeaturedGuest Mix SeattleGuest Mix Seattle

Guest Mix Seattle Rewind Episode #005 with Lucy LeFreak

Harmony Soleil
March 11, 2024
2 min read
An image of Lucy LeFreak wearing the transflag with the words "Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast feauring Lucy LeFreak" with an image of the Space Needle

This week we are rewinding to one of the past episodes of Guest Mix Seattle the Podcast with Lucy LeFreak! You can catch Lucy LeFreak in the mix this Sunday night at 8pm!

On this episode, c895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with Lucy le Freak, a formidable force for the future of rave music, constantly embracing both the frequent changes of life, and a powerful authenticity rarely found in the music industry. Inspired by the Big Beat era, this trans femme producer from Seattle wants to ignite a nostalgic return to the 90’s breakbeats that once captivated the world. She refuses to accept a single mold for her mixing style and incorporates modern sounds and influences from a variety of genres.

In this episode of Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast, Lucy le Freak discusses the impact that the pandemic had on her life and career (the negatives and the positives!), musical influences from the “golden age” of EDM and the Big Beat era of the 90s, her album (out on 7/28), and way more!

Catch Lucy LeFreak in the mix this Sunday,March 17th at 8pm!

Follow the podcast so you are prepped and ready for each new mix and remember to catch Guest Mix Seattle, Sunday nights at 8pm! You can hear our past episodes with ASWSeattle House MafiaZOF and Madlon! Listen to our most recent set from A Single Wave (ASW) here!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

