Guest Mix Seattle Episode #29 with KURONEKO

On this episode, c895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠KURONEKO⁠!

His flashing black helmet dons the ferocity of a feline. His turntables are instruments of power and movement. His thrilling sets have captivated crowds and packed out some of the biggest dance destinations, proving KURONEKO to be a fierce predator of sound.

Hailing from Japan, KURONEKO combines massive grooves, supernatural synths, sharp underground sounds, and Japanese tone and texture. He has brought his dimension-bending experience across the Northwestern United States and has taken over the turntables around Seattle, WA, performing at Showbox SoDo, Trinity Nightclub, Q Nightclub, and many more thrilling venues.

He has additionally been featured on Seattle’s 89.5 FM, the most popular dance radio in the city, and has landed on lineups with Insomniac’s LP Giobbi, BLOSSOM, and WRECKNO making his international reign known. However, KURONEKO doesn’t just stop with dance music. He has composed for the world’s top Break Dancer, Hal Fimuya, as well as a multitude of sports players including Olympic athletes, world renowned dance teams, and production companies throughout Japan.

KURONEKO plays with darkness and momentum through both external and internal synth design, offering deep cuts and spectacular views along the sonic journey. Performing live on keys, drum machines, and multiple synthesizers, KURONEKO is known to create breathtaking spectacles for his global fan-base who call themselves the ‘MEOW Squad.’

So what could possibly be next for this rising phantom of dance music? KURONEKO is gearing up to release two anthemic singles, an E.P, and more collaborations with renowned Japanese brands and dancers. With plans to tour throughout Japan, Europe, and the United States, KURONEKO is showing no signs of slowing down — and the world is responding to his roar.

Catch KURONEKO in the mix Sunday April, 7th, 2024!

